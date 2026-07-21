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ClassPass now allows users to book theme park visits

Which burns more calories and builds more muscle: a yoga class, a boxing session, a cardio workout... or a day at a theme park?

For people who subscribe to the popular fitness and wellness app ClassPass, that is now a real question. ClassPass today announced an expansion into entertainment and family activities. That means that app subscribers now can use their credits to book tickets to select theme parks and attractions, in addition to the gyms and fitness classes that the app has been known for.

Among the destinations now available are Legoland Florida, SeaWorld San Diego, Sesame Place San Diego, and Six Flags Magic Mountain. ClassPass users may redeems their credits for bundles of one, two, or four tickets to the parks, so that families can visit and spend the day together.

This is not the first time that ClassPass has expanded beyond fitness and beauty. Earlier this year, ClassPass added movie tickets to its portfolio, adding Regal Cinemas, Look Dine-In Cinemas, and AMC Theatres.

"Our mission has always been to give users one flexible way to access wellness, however they define it," ClassPass parent company Playlist CEO Fritz Lanman said. "For some that's a yoga class or a spa visit; for others it's a day out with family at an amusement park. Adding theme parks, zoos, and aquariums extends that mission to even more of the experiences our users love, while giving these venues a powerful new channel for attendance and incremental revenue."

I suppose that this provides another channel for parks and attractions to expand their reach. However, ClassPass will "own" the relationship rather than the parks themselves. ClassPass started as a way for fitness studios to sell their unbooked class inventory without having to discount rates themselves. Instead, ClassPass subscribers could get access to studios via their subscriptions, with studios getting paid based on how many ClassPass subscribers booked.

I imagine that the revenue split with parks, zoos, and aquariums will work in much the same way, though with differing percentages. Just like the yoga studios and gyms that first used ClassPass, parks will want to convert ClassPass app users into their own, direct subscribers - annual and seasonal passholders. But they will need to "wow" fans with a great experience to do that.

In the past, some health insurance providers have made deals with ClassPass to steer their subscribers to use the app for online and in-person classes. I don't which providers might still be doing that, but the idea of using health insurance to help cover the cost for a day at Legoland or Six Flags definitely improves my mental health.

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