Universal reports 'softening' theme park attendance in Orlando
Earnings slowed at Universal's theme parks during the second quarter of 2026, as a slight bump in revenue could not keep up with growing costs.
Parent company Comcast reported revenue of $2.413 billion for its Theme Parks segment in the three months ending June 30, 2026. That's up 2.7% from the same period one year ago. The company reported earnings of $609 million for its parks segment in the quarter, which was down 5.1% from the same period in 2025 following a 5.7% increase in operating expenses.
"The operating environment has softened more than we anticipated," Comcast Co-CEO Mike Cavanagh said. "In Orlando, Epic Universe continues to perform well, and is delivering the strong guest response we expected. At the same time, attendance across the broader Orlando market began to soften in June, and that trend has continued into the third quarter. We believe there are some temporary factors at work, including higher fuel prices and weaker consumer sentiment, but we are watching these trends closely.
"Internationally, Osaka continues to be affected by China-related travel restrictions, while Beijing is operating against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Despite these near-term pressures, our outlook for the long-term opportunity in parks is unchanged. We have great brands, great locations, and a proven playbook for investing behind attractions and experiences that create real consumer demand and strong returns. With Universal Kids Resort now open in Frisco and our UK park moving toward construction, we continue to see a long runway for growth."
"The EBITDA decline was primarily driven by continued pressure in our Osaka park, where China-related travel restrictions are still impacting attendance," CFO Jason Armstrong said. "That pressure was partially offset by growth at our U.S. parks. In Orlando, revenue and EBITDA grew as we compared to the partial opening period of Epic in last year's second quarter. That said, growth in Orlando came in below our expectations, as attendance began to soften in June and has remained pressured into the third quarter. And at Hollywood, results improved as we began to lap the initial pressure we experienced last year, though we do not expect a more meaningful improvement until the new Fast and Furious roller coaster opens later this year."
Replies (17)
At least they didn’t blame the weather.
To your point Robert, it’s crazy how a company can pull in $2 billion in revenue each quarter and have that just be considered ok. Every other park chain outside of Disney would literally commit murder to post those kind of numbers.
TV Tropes has a bit on that called "Unknown Rival" where someone is convinced they're major foes when other party doesn't care or even know said "rivalry" exists. In this case, Disney and Universal are always about going at each other and brush off anyone else.
>> and weaker consumer sentiment
People don’t want to visit the US for anything short of sportsball
Well as a consumer I will say it is all about affordability
Gas is Up and has been up for over Six month because of a Made up never ending war.
When Oil is up - Airlines, food, Gas all go up as well. And the construction and diesel cost.
So yes it will slow down - then add in the heat in Florida which gets Hotter and Hotter every year.....
As I said in the Past the business model might have to change in 10 years for Florida Theme parks to open in the Summer at 7:00 PM. No More day time operations. We will all melt.
(and Here come the Red clowns into the Thread, any minute now) HAHAHAHAAH
Compared to the previous few years, Universal has definitely been 'quiet' this year.
Disney's been about the same.
Any suprise here? Credit cards are maxed out, and so are Klarna and Affirm. People are broke. Buy Now, Pay Lat or Never is what is happening.
Also, the fact that FL is miserably hot and humid in the summer is a secret that's no longer a secret.
MY BIL and SIL moved to South Carolina in Jan 2026
Now they just came back for a visit and told me about the Heat that never relents - The spike in electric bill if they use the electricity during 3 to 6 PM...
Can't use the 501 highway - it is always jammed up.
But at least the Home was cheap
And the South will rise again?
Brian, you are the Last Rebel.
Well, the temperatures and humidity have risen... LOL.
Not sure how the summer climate plays into a report covering April, May and June ... but, whatever.
It seems reasonable to assume that this regrettable performance is one of the reasons Comcast is bailing on the themed entertainment business.
Robert Niles recently reported (06/29/26): "In addition, the company said that it expects to retain a stake of up to 19.9% ownership position in NBC/Universal for up to one year after the completion of the spin ..."
Faced with these kind of numbers I suspect we can exchange the words "up to" with the words "less than".
As a local the price of parking is major inhibitor for me visiting UO. At least with Disney and Sea World if you buy the cheapest versions of the annual pass they include parking, so for Disney you can pay like $500 a person and go unlimited times including parking (blocked out weekends), United Parks you can pay $270 a person (if you buy at BG, its $300 if you buy at SW), and that is good for all Florida United Parks including parking.
The cheapest annual pass that includes parking at UO is $635 and the $475 tier only gives you half off parking. Looking at it this way UO is a total ripoff compared to other parks. Also while IOA is a great park, USF is lackluster and the pass doesn't include Epic at all.
They are currently offering a Florida Resident ticket that is $200 for unlimited visits for the rest of the year, but that is bunk because it doesn't include parking.
Because of the outrageous parking cost last time I went to UO (winter 2023) I actually parked at Disney Springs and took the Lynx bus, which was fine, but doesn't change the fact that I still had to drive and park somewhere because its not possible to take public transit from my neighborhood. I realize approximately 100% of families would never do this.
I believe Mr. Cavanaugh when he says, "In Orlando, Epic Universe continues to perform well, and is delivering the strong guest response we expected."
What was probably unexpected was the cannibal effect that the new park's success had on the older ghost towns ... er ... I mean, parks.
The Kompany formerly known as Kabletown could have had an unbeatable One Two punch in Central Florida if it filled in the holes in the original parks with the world class attractions near the convention center. Even Dreamworks land could have benefited from some of the Frisco kiddie rides. I get wanting to go head to head with the Mouse, but there is a benefit to having a 3-5 day theme park resort in a weak economy.
Actually the_man26, the $630 UO preferred pass is non resident price, Resident price that has free parking is $530, $424 for renewals.
"What was probably unexpected was the cannibal effect that the new park's success had on the older ghost towns ... er ... I mean, parks."
Do you really think cannibalization was unexpected? Universal's own actions would suggest that they created strategies to limit such cannibalization by preventing guests from initially buying tickets to Epic without also purchasing tickets to the legacy parks and preventing UOAPs from including Epic on the APs and forcing them to purchase single day tickets to the new park. I think it was crystal clear that cannibalization was top of mind, and is occurring now because Universal has started to roll back some of those mitigations. I know TH has been barking up this tree since Epic was announced before the Pandemic, but I strongly believe that Universal had planned to improve the legacy parks in advance of the opening of Epic, but the Pandemic changed everything, and likely forced Universal to shift those resources to finish Epic before costs to finish the new park spiraled completely out of control. Because of that, the attractions that likely would have been opened in 2025 and 2026 are coming 2-3 years later and "small ball" additions (like VillainCon and Dreamworks Land) were left to carry the load during a period where USF and IOA were now being measured against a brand new theme park.
While these results aren't terrible, Universal is clearly trying to soften the blow of disappointing results to come, that will likely be felt across the entire theme park industry.
the_man26, what are the current parking prices at WDW, Universal and SeaWorld please as I am vising in November and want a flavour of how many grandkids I need to put on ebay?
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I was amused by how Cavanagh kept referring to Universal as "one of two players" in the theme park business during the earnings call. To Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld and the like don't even exist at their level.