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Disney's princesses will parade in Paris

Disneyland Paris' second gate is getting a parade.

Technically, Disney is calling this new show a cavalcade, but it will feature floats and characters proceeding around the new Adventure Bay at the renamed Disney Adventure World.

Disney Princess Cavalcade debuts tomorrow at the French park, stepping off from the site of the future The Lion King land before heading down to The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge.



Photo courtesy Disneyland Paris

That's where the cavalcade's show stop will happen, as the princesses step off their floats to interact with guests. The show features Disney princesses Moana, Rapunzel, Raya, and Tiana, along with dancers themed to each princess' float. Those floats are:

Motunui (Moana)

The Heart Palace (Raya)

Festive streets of New Orleans (Tiana)

The Snuggly Duckling tavern (Rapunzel)

Disney Princess Cavalcade will run several times each day. Check the Disneyland Paris app for showtimes. This new production replaces the Disney Marching Band led by Minnie Mouse procession that has run at the park since its March reopening.

For tickets to the parks, please shop our partner's Disneyland Paris tickets page.

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