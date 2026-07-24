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Disneyland expands its Holidays for 2026

The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort are starting a little bit earlier this fall.

Disneyland today announced that the resort's annual holiday celebration will start November 13 and continue through January 6, 2027. That aligns the California parks with Florida's Walt Disney World, which also will run its holiday celebration season on the same dates.

That said, Disney World will get a head start with its after-hours holiday events, with Disney Jollywood Nights starting November 7 at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party starting November 8 at the Magic Kingdom.

In California, there are no after-hours holiday parties, so all park guests can enjoy Disneyland and Disney California Adventure late into the evening during the holiday season.

Disneyland is bringing back its traditional slate of holiday attractions, including overlays at It's a Small World, Haunted Mansion, and Cars Land, plus the Believe in Holiday Magic fireworks show and A Christmas Fantasy parade. Festival of Holidays and ¡Viva Navidad! also return at Disney California Adventure this year.

For tickets to the parks, please shop our partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page.

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