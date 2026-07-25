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Walk Time: Talking about that soft summer at Universal

This week on the Theme Park Insider Podcast, Jake and I break down Universal’s latest earnings call... and that “softness” that Universal reported in its theme park attendance. Listen below, or download on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform!

Here’s my report on that Universal earnings news, by the way: Universal reports ‘softening’ theme park attendance in Orlando.

I posted the new nuggets round-up a few days earlier this week, since there was so much happening: Collecting stories at Efteling, Disney, and more.

And here are the rest of this week’s Theme Park Insider news stories, in case you missed them:

We have a couple of new discussions for you, too:

As always, thank you for being part of the Theme Park Insider community!

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