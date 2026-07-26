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Rope Drop: Solving the Project Purple mystery

As the "rope drop" starts a day at theme parks, the Sunday "Rope Drop" post kicks off the week here at Theme Park Insider. Here is what lies ahead for fans at the parks this week.

Before we get to the week ahead, I want to mention that yesterday Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi celebrated its eighth birthday by opening a new flat ride, Kryptonite Collider. This Nebulaz ride is the first of two new DC Comics-themed rides coming to the Yas Island theme park, with the much larger new Superman Up and Away flying coaster set for a 2028 debut.



Photo courtesy Miral

Looking ahead now, Six Flags Great Adventure has promised its official, tell-all Project Purple announcement on Tuesday, June 28. Next weekend, August 2 is the last day for AireForce One at Fun Spot Atlanta and Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Attraction closings and openings

Here are the current refurbishment schedules from Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando.

Silly Symphony Swings is closed at Disney California Adventure with no reopening date yet.

Universal’s Horror Make-Up Show is closed at Universal Studios Florida. Estimated reopening in winter 2026.

Carousel of Progress is closed at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. New show debuts in 2027.

August 8-20: Haunted Mansion closes at Disneyland for Holiday overlay.

August 16: Last day ever for Fast & Furious - Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida.

September 15-20: The Untrainable Dragon closes at Universal Epic Universe.

October 26: Volcano Bay closes for the season, with a planned return on or before April 1, 2027.

November 20: Jurassic Park River Adventure reopens at Islands of Adventure.

Planning a trip?

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Thank you, and best wishes for a great week!

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