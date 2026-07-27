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Let's visit the original version of Disney World's top hotel

I always recommend that Disney fans take a moment on their non-Disney trips when they have a chance to visit a real-life location that has inspired a popular location at Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

My trip today to San Diego led me to one of those. Check out the not-Grand Floridian.

Walt Disney Imagineering based Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian on the famous Hotel del Coronado, on the Coronado beach across from San Diego. The "Del," as locals call it, opened in 1888 as the largest hotel resort in the world.

Over the years, the hotel has hosted U.S. presidents, royalty, and celebrities. It got its Hollywood moment in 1959, when it played a Florida hotel in the Marilyn Monroe classic "Some Like It Hot."

On the Hotel Del's 100th anniversary, Disney flipped that script when it opened the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, with its exterior based on the California hotel. A Florida hotel gets to play a California one.

Inside the actual Hotel Del is very much different than the Grand Floridian, illustrating its late 19th century origin.

Here are some more views of the hotel, starting with its famous ballroom and its crown-shaped chandeliers. ("Coronado," get it?)

And the view is of the Pacific Ocean and not the Seven Seas Lagoon.

The hotel is located at the southern end of the picturesque town of Coronado, which is home to one of America's largest navy bases on the north end. You won't be able to forget that, thanks to the hotel gift shop.

I didn't stay at the hotel, but I did spend the morning sightseeing this fun little town with a cart from Go Ranchero, which is owned by my wife's cousin, so you are supporting the extended Theme Park Insider family by supporting this local-owned family business. It's also a great way to enjoy the cool ocean breezes while getting around the town.

Highly recommended.

What's your favorite real-world "duped by Disney" location?

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