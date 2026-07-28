Six Flags readies to set more coaster records with Bakunawa
Six Flags' "Project Purple" is... Bakunawa.
New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure this morning pulled back the curtain to reveal all the details about the new 2027 coaster that it had code-named "Project Purple" for the ride's distinctive purple track.
We knew that the coaster would be a big one - a Mack Rides launch coaster that would rise more than 300 feet in the air. Today, Six Flags revealed the ride's name and more details about the attraction.
Bakunawa is a moon-eating dragon from Philippine mythology. The Jersey version will be a triple LSM launch coaster with free spinning floorless trains. The first launch will take riders from zero to 60 mph. The second launch will happen with riders upside down, pushing them to 80 mph. The final launch will send riders up 100 mph as they spiral into a 180-degree bank.
Concept image courtesy Six Flags
And then they will return, backward.
At 382 feet tall, Bakunawa will be the third-tallest coaster in the world, trailing world record-holder Falcons Flight and U.S. record-holder Top Thrill 2. Bakunawa will be the world's tallest and fastest spinning coaster and the world's first spinning floorless coaster. The coaster will feature the world's first upside-down launch and the world's fastest inversion and longest stall inversion.
Here is the concept POV.
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Replies (5)
What I don't understand is SF turning to foreign mythology and obscure, difficult/awkward to pronounce names for their new attractions. Siren's Curse was such a great pivot that was well executed, yet the last 3 "big" additions from SF are Wrath of Rakshasa, Tormenta, and now Bakunawa. At least Tormenta is located in an area of the park that fits the theme, but what in the world does a Filipino legend have to do with the Jersey Boardwalk?
I also can't comprehend why SF is once again designing/building coasters that are deliberately low capacity. How much more would it have cost for Mack to make this a complete circuit that could allow for 3-4 trains to operate at the same time? With over 3,000 feet of track to traverse, there's no way this is going to be able to dispatch faster than every 3 minutes even with a split load platform or other switch track that will allow for just 2 trains to run. It makes absolutely no sense to build a record breaking attraction designed specifically to draw coaster fans from around the world yet you can't spend the extra money to do it right so lines aren't outrageous.
It's always one step forward and 2 steps back with this chain, and it doesn't have to be that way if there was any leadership, foresight, or simple common sense.
Although I have the deepest respect for Mack Rides (Time Traveler, Copperhead Strike and to a lesser extent, Cobra's Curse, are coasters I found outstanding), this latest creation is not one I would expect to draw people to the park. It looks frankly nauseating. The presumable rationale for adding this is that with Kingda Ka gone, they had to add something huge, no matter what it was.
I'm with you Bobbie, after tearing down Kingda Ka (and Green Lantern), SF was almost obligated to build something BIG, but this just seems to lack ingenuity, creativity, originality, or intelligence. It's tall just for the sake of being tall, and while I like the idea of the floorless trains, I don't think it's a differentiator worth standing in a 3+ hour long line. I'm somewhat intrigued by the free-spinning cars (instead of controlled spinning), but how much are the cars really going to spin when 95% of the track is straight? Will there be a mechanism on the first launch to initiate spinning and then the weight balance in each car will take over from there? If not, I just don't see enough angular momentum generated by the inversion and the curve up the tower to make the cars spin like they're shown in the POVs. It's possible some spinning will be generated by the curves and outward-banked track at the top of the tower, but the train will be slowed to a crawl by that point, limiting the amount of energy to rotate the individual cars. While SF is billing this as a unique feature of this coaster (which is not different from other Mack launched spinners like Ride to Happiness and Time Traveler), I think not having controlled spinning (like F&FHD) will result in very little actual spinning along the course, again unless they're initiating the spinning at the beginning with a brake or some other mechanism.
So we essentially have a shuttle coaster that will take 137 seconds to run the course that carries at most 20 people at a time. Rough math and reasonable dispatch times of 3 minutes would suggest that they will push at best 400 people per hour on a record breaking coaster. That's worse than most mid-sized flat rides, and even if they can somehow get up to 150-second dispatch times (13 seconds between one train returning and the next going out), they'd only get up to 480 pph. Imagine if one train goes down or the park is incapable of operating both trains at the same time, you'd probably be looking at 5-7 minute cycle times, putting the throughput at 175-240 pph, which is the equivalent of most bumper car or kiddie attractions. I think this could be one of the most frustrating roller coasters on the planet to ride, at least for the first 3 years it's open.
It should have wound back down the tower. What are they doing???
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This is what drives me crazy about Six Flags. They spent all this money in 2005 building Golden Kingdom, a really well themed area by seasonal park standards, and over the years they took everything out piece by piece to save money, and what was their best themed area (and not even old) is abandoned. They stopped doing the tiger show years ago, if I remember correctly they also took out the kids play area, and then they took out Kingda Ka and Zumanjaro. So now there is nothing there other than some janky little stores and restrooms. Six Flags parks are always in this one step forward, one step back situation. Six Flags can’t expect to be taken seriously as a destination, in the biggest market in the country, when they have this perpetual problem with whole areas of their parks looking neglected and depressing.
Also the Boardwalk area was long overdue for a complete rebuild/upgrade, and they did it quick and on the cheap to have it open for this year, when they should have taken the time and money to do it correctly and open it next year. I don’t think this area is built to last another 20+ years. The rides are old, janky, Ragin Cajun has engineering flaws that severely limit its capacity. It was too low capacity for Great America (hence why it was moved to a much smaller park) and they just hastily moved back to a major market park just to say they got something new this year. There was so much potential here with this land, anchored by a new record breaking coaster, and Six Flags botched it.
Dear Six Flags, please think LONG TERM when you do things. Ragin Cajun is not going to last at this park. Why did you build a new coaster that looks just like the last coaster you built a couple years ago? People look at Ragin Cajun and think "that is just like Dark Knight??" and then people look at Okinawa or whatever its called and think "that looks like a bigger version of Flash, which is also brand new??" Nothing makes sense.