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Six Flags readies to set more coaster records with Bakunawa

Six Flags' "Project Purple" is... Bakunawa.

New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure this morning pulled back the curtain to reveal all the details about the new 2027 coaster that it had code-named "Project Purple" for the ride's distinctive purple track.

We knew that the coaster would be a big one - a Mack Rides launch coaster that would rise more than 300 feet in the air. Today, Six Flags revealed the ride's name and more details about the attraction.

Bakunawa is a moon-eating dragon from Philippine mythology. The Jersey version will be a triple LSM launch coaster with free spinning floorless trains. The first launch will take riders from zero to 60 mph. The second launch will happen with riders upside down, pushing them to 80 mph. The final launch will send riders up 100 mph as they spiral into a 180-degree bank.



Concept image courtesy Six Flags

And then they will return, backward.

At 382 feet tall, Bakunawa will be the third-tallest coaster in the world, trailing world record-holder Falcons Flight and U.S. record-holder Top Thrill 2. Bakunawa will be the world's tallest and fastest spinning coaster and the world's first spinning floorless coaster. The coaster will feature the world's first upside-down launch and the world's fastest inversion and longest stall inversion.

Here is the concept POV.

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