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Universal Orlando sets Halloween line-up with Ozzy

The haunted house line-up for 2026's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida is now complete.

Universal today announced that it will feature heavy metal rock music legend Ozzy Osbourne in haunted houses in Orlando and Hollywood. "Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness" will feature Ozzy's solo music in two distinct takes on the British musician's career.

In Hollywood, the house will start with Ozzy's birthplace in Birmingham, England, while Orlando's house will take a more fanciful approach, beginning in "ancient ruins and foreboding dungeons." Expect to hear "Crazy Train" as the leitmotif for both houses, as they explore Ozzy's many albums and themes.

"Ozzy Osbourne didn't just help define heavy metal—he created a cultural phenomenon that has influenced generations of music, art and horror," Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood John Murdy said. "We previously had the privilege of collaborating with Ozzy and Black Sabbath, and this new haunted house is an opportunity to honor his extraordinary solo career. Inspired by all 13 of his albums, guests will journey through the dark, surreal worlds that fueled his music and cemented his legacy as the one and only Prince of Darkness."

The other IP houses on both coasts will be:

Sinners

Stranger Things 5

Hellraiser

Evil Dead Burn

Orlando's original houses will be:

Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control

Cybergoria

Invasion: Alien Abduction

Madlands: Caged Cannibals

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!

Hollywood has announced only one of its three original houses - Dead, Deader, Deadest. Terror Tram also returns this year in California.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off this year on Friday, August 28 at Universal Orlando Resort and Thursday, September 3 at Universal Studios Hollywood. The event runs after park hours on select nights through November 1 on both coasts.

For tickets to the Hollywood event, please shop our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

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