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Dollywood sets opening date for NightFlight Expedition

Dollywood has announced the opening date for NightFlight Expedition.

America's first installation of the Mack Rides rocking boat ride system has been one of the most anticipated new attractions of the year. Dollywood is plussing its installation with a rich backstory and decoration for this hybrid dark ride that will expand the park's Wildwood Grove land.

NightFlight Expedition will open to all park guests on Wednesday, August 19. Passholder previews will begin on August 15, for Silver, Gold, and Diamond Passholders who purchased their 2026 Season Pass between September 17 and October 12 last year.

For more information about the ride, including the first look at the ride vehicle, please see my previous post, All aboard the hype train for Dollywood's NightFlight Expedition.

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