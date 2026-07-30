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Disney looks for new way to distribute assistive devices

Disney is proposing a new, automated system for distributing assistive devices to guests with special needs.

In a new patent application published today, Disney proposes a type of vending machine that can distribute assistive devices to people with needs who qualify for those devices.



From Disney's patent application, Method and Apparatus for Entitlement

The system would dispense an item only to a person whose identity it could authenticate. The vending machine would be connected to a network through which it would identify the user and check their profile to see which items they were entitled to receive.

Disney's application states, "in some embodiments, entitlement devices may be assistive devices that help users with special physical needs, such as assistive listening or physical devices like headphones, strollers, wheelchairs, walkers, walking canes, powered scooters, or the like."

Disney's system would work for distribution and returns, accepting devices for recycling or reuse.

Millions of visitors with physical needs visit Disney's theme parks each year. Many bring their own assistive devices with them, but sometimes guests rent or borrow assistive devices to help them navigate and enjoy the parks. An automated system would offer the potential of being able to manage that inventory more efficiently. However, there still remains the question of determining which guests would be entitled to the devices available in these machines.

That has been a divisive question for many Disney fans, as the company has changed its procedures over the years in response to both shifting guest needs and attempts at abusing Disney's systems.

You can read the patent application on the US Patent and Trademark Office's website, at Method and Apparatus for Entitlement.

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