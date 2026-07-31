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Sony Pictures is bringing scares to Busch Gardens, SeaWorld

United Parks is bringing two popular horror IPs aboard as it looks to boost its Howl-O-Scream events at Busch Gardens and SeaWorld.

The company announced today that it has partnered Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring houses based on Anaconda to Busch Gardens Tampa and Busch Gardens Williamsburg. In addition, houses based on I Know What You Did Last Summer will come this year to SeaWorld in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio.

At the SeaWorld parks, keeping with their theme, "I Know What You Did Last Summer: The Final Catch" will recreate scenes from the 1997 slasher film as guests come face-to-face with the Fisherman and relive the Southport massacre.

"We're always looking for new ways to raise the bar on immersive entertainment, and bringing 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' to our Howl-O-Scream events is an exciting milestone for all three SeaWorld parks," United Parks CEO Marc Swanson said. "This thrilling franchise has captivated horror fans for years with its suspense and terror. Now our guests will step into that world, facing some of the same heart-pounding moments that made the film come alive. As one thrilling part of a lineup of haunted houses, scare zones, live entertainment and immersive experiences, we are excited to deliver what we believe is our most ambitious Howl-O-Scream yet."

Meanwhile, the Busch Gardens parks will embrace their animal theme, or is it the other way around? Anaconda: Fear Has No Escape will scare fans in Tampa, while Anaconda: Dead on Arrival will await visitors at the Williamsburg, Virginia park.

The Howl-O-Scream Halloween event starts September 11 at the five theme parks.

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