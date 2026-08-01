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Walk Time: What's new at Six Flags and Disney

This week on the Theme Park Insider Podcast, Jake and I talk about what’s coming at major parks in 2027, as well as this year’s Halloween plans, the Holiday Hunger Games, and what is Disney’s version of the Costco hot dog.

Give us a listen below, or download the episode via your preferred podcasting platform.

Here is my story about Six Flags’ big announcement this week - the 385-foot-tall, 100 mph, Mack Rides floorless spinning coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure: Six Flags readies to set more coaster records with Bakunawa.

Universal Studios Hollywood this week also soft-opened its new Fast & Furious roller coaster: Hollywood Drift soft opens.

In other news this week, I visited the San Diego hotel that inspired Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian Resort: Let's visit the original version of Disney World's top hotel.

Tivoli Gardens this week released its first photos the park's new Hikari section, which transforms the former Asian-inspired district into a new concept, inspired by Japanese architecture and themed design. The section opens later this month and will feature a transformed The Demon roller coaster, a B&M Floorless, as well as two new attractions: Hotel Hikari, a Gosetto funhouse, and the Typhoon’s Eye, an SBF Visa Group Zero Gravity.



Photo courtesy Tivoli Gardens

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced this week that the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi will open on December 11. The museum of contemporary and modern art will join Guggenheim installations in New York, Venice, and Bilbao, and expand the line-up of cultural institutions on Saadiyat Island, located next to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. That line-up includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi.

Silver Dollar City this week named Erling Acosta as the General Manager of its upcoming Silver Dollar City Resort hotel, which opens next year.

Acosta comes to Silver Dollar City from the Okana Resort & Indoor Waterpark in Oklahoma City, where he led as Resort General Manager.

Congratulations to Greg Dolph, who is retiring after 31 years playing the Deacon in Universal Studios Hollywood's Waterworld show.

Finally, on the Discussion Forum this week, we have:

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