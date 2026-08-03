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Busch Gardens plans Return to Corkscrew Hill for 2027

Busch Gardens Williamsburg has announced its new attraction for 2027. It's a refreshed version of one of the park's simulator rides.

Return to Corkscrew Hill will open next year in the Virginia theme park's Ireland land. The show takes over the space most recently used by Battle for Eire, which closed in 2020. The original Corkscrew Hill ran from 2001 to 2010, before yielding to Europe in the Air, which ran for seven seasons before the park adapted the simulator theater for virtual reality use, which it employed on Battle for Eire when it opened in 2018.

"Step back into the enchanted world of Corkscrew Hill, where a seemingly innocent tour of an old Irish castle becomes a race to escape a witch's trap," the park said in describing the new attraction. "Miniaturized to the size of the wee people, you'll speed across the Irish countryside, soar through the Dark Forest past legendary creatures, and come face to face with some old friends (and foes)."

Busch Gardens also promises "all-new immersive storytelling, new technology, and incredible new effects" on the attraction.

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