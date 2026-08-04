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Attendance slumps at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens

Attendance, revenue and earnings all declined at United Parks & Resorts for the second quarter of 2026, the company reported this morning.

The owner of the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place theme parks reported combined attendance of 6.1 million guests in the three months ending June 30, 2026. That was down 2.9% from the same period one year ago.

Revenue was down 1.4%, to $483 million, with Adjusted EBITDA declining 5.2%, to $195.5 million.

Total revenue per capita rose 1.5%, to $79.82, driven by a 5.1% increase in in-park spending offsetting a 1.8% decline in attendance spending per capita. (All that could just mean that a higher percentage of park guests were passholders and that they encountered higher prices in the parks.)

And yet... United Parks kept buying back its stock, spending about $125 million to repurchase 3.3 million shares.

"Results in the second quarter were impacted, as expected, by the shift in the timing of Easter (earlier holiday meant fewer holiday days in the second quarter compared to prior year quarter) and a continued decline in international visitation. Adjusting for these impacts, attendance would have been flat for the quarter." CEO Marc Swanson said. "We delivered another quarter of growth in total revenue per capita, driven by continued strong in-park execution. During the quarter, we again grew in-park per capita spending to a record for the quarter."

"Looking ahead, we continue to see strength in our forward indicators for Discovery Cove and our group business with advanced bookings revenue for both up double-digits versus prior year. We continued to repurchase shares in the second quarter buying approximately 3.3 million shares for nearly $125 million. These buybacks emphasize our strong cash flow generation, our longstanding commitment to returning excess cash to our shareholders and our belief that our shares are materially undervalued. While we faced first-half headwinds across international visitation, weather impacts and holiday shifts, we are fully focused on executing against our strategic priorities and driving growth in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and total shareholder value," Swanson said.

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