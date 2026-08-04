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Disney shares more looks at its next hotel

Walt Disney World is sharing new concept art for Lakeshore Lodge, in advance of the Disney Vacation Club resort's planning opening next summer.

Lakeshore Lodge now is under construction on the site of the old River Country water park, across Bay Lake from the Magic Kingdom and next to the Fort Wilderness Resort. Lakeshore Lodge will offer 967 rooms when it opens, along with several amenities revealed today.

First, though, Disney is sharing this look at the resort's lobby.



All concept images courtesy Disney Signature Experiences

Before we go any further, I have to call this out. Check out the bag held by the guest entering the lobby at the left.



DisneyWorld?

I only can guess that someone generated a Disneyland bag for the image, then someone else caught the error and just swapped "land" for "World." Because I never have seen Disney create merch with the "DisneyWorld" branding, using the Disneyland font face. It's giving AI slop vibes, isn't it?

Leaving that aside, Lakeshore Lodge's table-service restaurant will be Moonglade, where the dining room will face Cypress trees on the Bay Lake shoreline.



Moonglade

Quick service dining will be available at Bay Lake Provisions.



Bay Lake Provisions

Out next to the Lakeshore Lagoon, guests will find the resort's pool bar, Paint Out Point Bar & Grill



Paint Out Point Bar & Grill

Finally, at the end of the evening, Lakeshore Lodge guests can watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks from the Dandelion Terrace.



Dandelion Terrace

The lighting fixtures, officially, are dandelions, but they also look a bit like fireworks bursts, don't they?

Disney is planning a summer 2027 opening for Lakeshore Lodge.

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