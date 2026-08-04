Disney shares more looks at its next hotel
Walt Disney World is sharing new concept art for Lakeshore Lodge, in advance of the Disney Vacation Club resort's planning opening next summer.
Lakeshore Lodge now is under construction on the site of the old River Country water park, across Bay Lake from the Magic Kingdom and next to the Fort Wilderness Resort. Lakeshore Lodge will offer 967 rooms when it opens, along with several amenities revealed today.
First, though, Disney is sharing this look at the resort's lobby.
All concept images courtesy Disney Signature Experiences
Before we go any further, I have to call this out. Check out the bag held by the guest entering the lobby at the left.
DisneyWorld?
I only can guess that someone generated a Disneyland bag for the image, then someone else caught the error and just swapped "land" for "World." Because I never have seen Disney create merch with the "DisneyWorld" branding, using the Disneyland font face. It's giving AI slop vibes, isn't it?
Leaving that aside, Lakeshore Lodge's table-service restaurant will be Moonglade, where the dining room will face Cypress trees on the Bay Lake shoreline.
Moonglade
Quick service dining will be available at Bay Lake Provisions.
Bay Lake Provisions
Out next to the Lakeshore Lagoon, guests will find the resort's pool bar, Paint Out Point Bar & Grill
Paint Out Point Bar & Grill
Finally, at the end of the evening, Lakeshore Lodge guests can watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks from the Dandelion Terrace.
Dandelion Terrace
The lighting fixtures, officially, are dandelions, but they also look a bit like fireworks bursts, don't they?
Disney is planning a summer 2027 opening for Lakeshore Lodge.
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Replies (2)
I don't think the design looks bad, but it does look like these areas could get slammed with guests. Even the firework viewing concept art looks like too many people crowded around not enough room.
@Russell: To your point about the recent, generic DVC themes -- I wonder if this is a hedge by Disney. I don't think the likelihood of this happening is all that high, but if Disney ever wanted to divest of DVC & spin it off as its own entity, or get Marriott/Hilton/Hyatt/Wyndham etc to run it, it would be much easier to do so with generic "hotel" themes vs. elaborate theming a la Animal Kingdom Lodge.
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This looks incredibly generic and follows the recent design aesthetics from DVC resorts that sanitize and dress down iconic WDW resorts. Will Disney ever build another resort on the scale and iconic designs of the Grand Floridian, Contemporary, AKL, Poly, or Wilderness Lodge again?
My understanding is that not only does this resort look like nothing more than your run of the mill Hilton, but it reportedly does not have its own access road with guests needing to drive through/around Wilderness Lodge or Fort Wilderness to reach the property.
Also, let's not forget that this site will have been in development for nearly a decade after it was first announced in 2018 for an original 2022 opening. COVID clearly took its toll on this project, but 9 years to open a DVC resort should tell you all you need to know about the program and the slowing of resort demand at WDW since 2020.