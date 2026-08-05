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Disney reports strong growth, commitment to Abu Dhabi

Revenue and income soared at The Walt Disney Company's Experiences segment in the three months ending June 27, 2026, the company reported this morning.

Revenue increased 10%, to $9.968 billion in the Experiences segment, which includes Disney's theme parks. Operating income rose 20%, to $3.017 billion. The company attributed four points of that income growth to a $100 million tariff refund.

"We grew our global guests 4% year over year, with particular with particular strength at Walt Disney World, while also benefiting from additional capacity at Disney Cruise Line," CEO Josh D'Amaro said. "Forward bookings at Walt Disney World and Disney Cruise Line remain healthy."

Disney provided quarterly attendance growth numbers for the past two fiscal years, showing the accelerating improvement at its parks around the world.



Image from Disney's investors letter

D'Amaro attributed some of the company's attendance strength to targeted discounts.

"When you see promotions in the market, it's really it's not something to be concerned about, or it shouldn't be a measure or a gauge the health of our business. We've been deploying promotional offers regularly, and what they're really about is going after a targeted market segment to drive incremental value and ultimately make sure that we're making the best use of our assets and all the capacity that we have available to us," he said.

"Now, each of these programs, they're designed to reach a specific guest, and that could be a value consumer. Maybe we're going after a local resident. It might be a guest who's looking for some flexibility in how and when they visit. This is really consistent with how our commercial strategy has evolved and been refined over time - basically to deliver more curated and targeted offerings.

"Just a minute ago, I mentioned that Q3 global guests increased 4% above Q3 '25, and that our domestic parks attendance was up 3% in in Q3. This strength was supported in large part by our sophisticated commercial tools. Inside of those tools are targeted discounts, and I think it's pretty clear that with 4% per cap growth, we're certainly not discounting our way to volume growth."

CFO Hugh Johnston also addressed the company's planned Yas Island Abu Dhabi theme park, which has been the subject of much speculation following the war in the Middle East.

"As relates to Abu Dhabi, that that new park is being designed with a long-term view. These are multi-year projects to put in place, and obviously, once we put them in place, they last decades and decades. We continue to believe in the strategic rationale behind the project, and we are fully committed to seeing that project through."

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