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Disney surprises some fans by doing what it said it would do

Why were some Disney fans surprised by this morning's corporate earnings call?

It's not just that Disney exceeded predictions by reporting strong attendance gains when many observers expected a slight attendance decline. No, some Disney fans were surprised by the line-up of upcoming attractions that the company reaffirmed this morning.

When Disney published its letter to investors this morning, it included a graphic depicting those new rides that I skipped including in my initial report because, well, there was no news there.



Graphic courtesy Disney

Disney previously announced all of these projects. Yet some fans and creators online expressed surprise at the graphic anyway. That's because some creators and publications have been pushing stories that Disney had canceled two of these projects.

One rumor imagined that Disneyland would cancel its planned Avatar ride in favor of a new Zootopia attraction. The other claimed that Disney would back out of its agreement with Miral and walk away from the Disney Abu Dhabi project.

Both claims were and are... completely made-up hokum.

Let's consider Disneyland first. I get that there's traffic in hating on Avatar. Despite the franchise's multi-billion-dollar box office haul - or, perhaps, because of it - stans of other franchises for years have been dismissing Avatar's fans for not being fanatic enough. So I suspect that some Disney creators found quick viral success in supposing that Disneyland would drop Avatar in favor of some other franchise.

Zootopia became the preferred alternative, perhaps driven by the franchise's historic success in the influential Chinese market, as expressed by the runaway success of the Zootopia land at Shanghai Disneyland. But it never made any sense for Disneyland to bring Zootopia Hot Pursuit to Disneyland.

That attraction uses the same ride system as Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway, which Disneyland already has. The new Avatar ride was tipped to be based on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride system from Shanghai Disneyland, which exists nowhere else but has been slated for Disney Adventure World in Paris in addition to Disney California Adventure. And Avatar has sold way more tickets to U.S. audiences than Zootopia.

Avatar was the call in Anaheim and remains so, despite getting pushed on the construction calendar as the resort works to complete its Avengers Campus expansion and new Coco ride first.

As for Abu Dhabi, the war in the Middle East has delayed the development of the planned Disney theme park resort on Yas Island, as commercial travel between Disney's HQ in Burbank and Abu Dhabi has become more difficult. But some fans and commentators have used that delay as an excuse to declare the project dead.

It's not certain that the current delay will have any effect on the final completion date for Disney Abu Dhabi, which neither Disney nor Miral ever have announced. This is a "zero capital" project for Disney, meaning that Miral is paying for the park's design, construction, and operations. There is no financial reason for Disney to walk away from free money from state-backed Miral.

Especially given that Disney never would find a better, more accomplished partner in this lucrative and growing market that it wants to be in than Miral. The math still works on what Disney has long called a "long-term project." The idea that Disney would walk away from it was ridiculous, and remains so.

Disney also released a schedule for the debut of its next five cruise ships, but there also was not any news there.

Disney Believe is coming late next year. Disney did report the calendar year of each subsequent ship's launch, rather than the fiscal year of their debuts, which accounts for what might look like changes. The Oriental Land Co.'s new Wish-class ship for Japan will sail in 2029, as will the first of DCL's new class of ships. A second in that class will follow later than year, with the third ship in the new class coming in late calendar 2030.

The debut of two new Disney-owned ships in calendar 2029 strongly suggests that those ships will sail from different markets, rather than both debuting in Florida, as almost all Disney ships have done in the past. But I have not heard yet from a source that I consider solid which markets will host Disney's next class of ships, though I am rooting for one in my home of Southern California.

One other thing I am rooting for is for today's report to be a wake-up call for many Disney fans. Please just stop following and engaging with voices that consistently choose to drive traffic by making up stuff. Don't link, repost, or comment on bad reports. Just ignore them. The social media algorithms now judge any interaction as positive for a report. Scrolling by, unfollowing, and ignoring are the best ways to punish those who choose to stir the pot rather than report and inform.

If you do, then perhaps you will not be one of those fans caught by surprise the next time that Disney ends up doing exactly what the company told you it would do.

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