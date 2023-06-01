Here's how Disney is cooking up the story for Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Now that Splash Mountain has closed on both coasts, Disney has revealed more details about its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which will open next year at Disneyland and Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will present a new storyline which picks up where Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" left off. Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis will set out on an adventure through the bayou to find a "missing ingredient" as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season.

The story is set in Tiana's Foods, an old salt mine Princess Tiana has purchased and transformed into a thriving business where she grows a wide array of vegetables, herbs and spices for her recipes. While Disney hasn’t given away the full story yet, we can begin to see how Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will differ from Splash Mountain.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Splash Mountain utilized the twists and turns of the flume to support the tale of Br'er Rabbit’s high-strung escape from Br'er Fox. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure won’t change Splash Mountain’s flume, but now those twists and turns will set the rhythm of a new soundtrack, creating what sounds to be a less stressful and more jovial environment than that of its predecessor. Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton has created an original theme song for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and worked alongside Grammy-winning artist Terence Blanchard on new arrangements of songs from "The Princess and the Frog."

Disney invited me to a press event in New Orleans last week, where we got to tour the New Orleans Jazz Museum and see some of the items and locations that have inspired Imagineers’ research into the new attraction. We also heard from Imagineers Charita Carter, Carmen Smith, and Ted Robldeo, as well as Morton.



PJ Morton with Tiana. Photo courtesy Disney

We learned that we will be seeing some familiar faces inside the attraction, including Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie, Louis, Eudora, Charlotte, “Big Daddy,” the King and Queen of Maldonia, and Prince Ralphie (Naveen’s younger brother). Prince Ralphie has picked up the drums and will be jamming on a Leedy bass drum set, inspired by a real 1920’s drum set currently at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

A variety of bayou critters will be joining in the music-making as well. You might see an otter playing a fiddle made of a tin can, or a rabbit strumming a license plate like a washboard. A raccoon, a beaver, an opossum and frogs will join in the fun to make up a band of about 17 new and original Audio Animatronic characters.

Tiana will be decked out in brand new "adventure-wear" for this expedition across the bayou. Imagineers have taken care to ensure her outfits and hairstyles accurately reflect the 1920s setting of her story. They have expressed their intention to display the versatility of black hair, and we may see Tiana with a number of chic 1920s updos throughout the course of the ride.



Concept art courtesy Disney

A cluster of fireflies will lead the way as guests set out with Tiana and team to find that "missing ingredient." Here’s a hint from the Imagineers - ingredients don’t always pertain to food. Zydeco music (a special blend of rhythm and blues that was born in Louisiana) will fill the air, mixed with the sounds of the bayou.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Imagineers and designers took great care to authentically recreate the spirit and cadence of the bayou, closely studying bayou flora and fauna during research trips to Louisiana, including "low-hanging Spanish moss and high-reaching aquatic grasses... as well as cypress, oak, and magnolia tree canopies," according to the Imagineers.



A real-life raccoon in the bayou. Photo courtesy Disney

They have also expanded on frogs quite a bit, utilizing classic Foley techniques amongst other musical tools to bring the various ribbits and croaks of the bayou to life.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure promises to be a visually stunning, musically driven new take on Splash Mountain's old flume. Disney has kept the focus on nature, cute critters, and songs - the formula that made Splash Mountain so fun - and added a rich new storyline backed by countless hours of historical research and attention to detail. Ultimately, this ride will be judged based on the experience of the attraction, but I have high hopes that it will easily become a new classic.

* * *

For more theme park news, please sign up for Theme Park Insider's weekly newsletter.

And for ticket deals, as well as our reader rankings and advice on visiting Disney and other top theme parks around the world, please visit our our Theme Park visitors guides.

Replies (10)