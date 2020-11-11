Spanish Resort Claims to Be World's First to Go Carbon-Neutral

Spain's PortAventura World today claimed that it is the world's first themed resort to become carbon-neutral.

In 2019, the resort — which includes the Port Aventura and Ferrari Land theme parks — opened the carbon-neutral Colorado Creek hotel, establishing a template for the remainder of the resort. In the same year, PortAventura World saw 100 percent of the electricity consumed at the resort coming "exclusively from renewable energy sources without CO 2 emissions," the resort said in its press release.

For other carbon-producing activities at the resort, PortAventura is now offsetting them by supporting an environmental project in Central America.

"The economic equivalent of the carbon credits will go to protect and conserve one of the most important migration corridors on our planet. Located on the coast of Guatemala, and with an area of 54,000 hectares, the project is based in the forest area of the corridor, a natural habitat for 10 percent of known bird species in the world," the resort said.



PortAventura World

And next year, the resort will reduce its dependence upon outside power by bringing online what it calls "the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in a resort in Europe," a 7.5 MWp solar power plant that will generate one third of the electricity consumed in the resort. PortAventura World also said that it is phasing out single-use plastic at the resort with a goal of complete elimination in 2022.

"The carbon-neutral resort project is integrated into the global corporate responsibility strategy that guides the company's decision-making to continue being a benchmark in sustainable tourism," PortAventura World Director of Corporate Responsibility Choni Fernández said.

As for why this might be important, allow me to note that Busch Gardens Tampa was closed today due to Tropical Storm Eta coming ashore in Florida. It's the middle of November, and Florida is still dealing with tropical storms — this time one named after the seventh letter in the Greek alphabet because the National Hurricane Center ran out of storm names this season. Yeah, maybe human-driven climate change is a thing.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (5)