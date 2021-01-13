Super Nintendo World Opening Delayed

Universal Studios Japan announced today that it has postponed the grand opening of its Super Nintendo World land indefinitely, due to the proliferation of Covid cases around Osaka.

The land had been slated to open on February 4 and has been in soft opening for select guests. Here is the statement from the park.

After careful consideration of all aspects of the current situation, Universal Studios Japan is postponing the grand opening of its new “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD” until after the state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, issued yesterday, is lifted. Also during the state of emergency, we will set additional capacity limitations in accordance with the government and the local authorities’ guidelines. We apologize to all of our guests and stakeholders for any inconvenience this causes. We know you are looking forward to the grand opening of Super Nintendo World when the time is right. We will announce the grand opening date soon after the lift of the state of emergency.

Universal Studios Japan's Super Nintendo World features two rides: Mario Kart: Koopa's Challenge, an augmented reality interactive dark ride, and the family track ride Yoshi's Adventure. The land also includes multiple interactive features, a restaurant and merchandise shop.

Another installation of Super Nintendo World is under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood, though no opening date has been announced for that. Universal also has announced that it will bring installations of the land at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Singapore.

