How Hopeful Are You Feeling on Inauguration Day?

It's Inauguration Day in America. In theme park news, Disney's Hall of Presidents is now down for refurbishment. (A Joe Biden animatronic will be installed, a Disney rep said, but nothing has confirmed as to other potential changes.) And the federal government is gearing up to take charge of vaccine distribution across the country.
The parking lots at Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain might be designated vaccination centers, but until there's enough supply to meet demand, those theme parks won't be able to transition back to their traditional roles for many months. Federal intervention offers hope that the pace of vaccination can accelerate so that maybe... just maybe... the theme park industry won't lose another summer, Halloween fans won't lose another season and Christmas 2021 can bring the joy that 2020 so often failed to deliver.
So how are you feeling on this quadrennial day of renewal in the United States? Specifically - to the point of this website - how are you feeling about potential theme park vacation travel plans this year?
Predicting the future has been a fool's errand in this pandemic. So let's give up any expectations here. Let's just imagine when you think you might be ready, willing and able to take a 2019-style theme park vacation, given the situation in your community at the moment.
Yes, things are changing all the time. We don't yet know how quickly the Biden administration can ramp up vaccine acquisition and distribution. We don't know far these new, more contagious variants of Covid-19 will spread. And we don't know when nations will begin to reopen borders and lift domestic travel restrictions.
So just go ahead and guess. There's no penalty for being wrong or reward for being right. I would just like to get a quick-glance view of what the theme park fan community is feeling right now. Are you ready to travel immediately? Or are you looking toward later this year or even beyond? Maybe sometime in between? Pick a month.
As we await a recovery in the theme park and travel businesses, I will continue to bring you news coverage, features, interviews and travel advice. Please check out our new theme park guides, as well as our hotel page and discussion forum. And stay tuned next week for the return of our Attraction of the Week feature.
Best case would be late fall, still up in the air but vaccines shipped faster can be a major aid.
We had planned a major Orlando based vacation last September. Obviously that got cancelled.
Given that planning a vacation like this from the UK requires upwards of 12 months planning we are now looking at autumn 2023 before we are prepared to consider visiting again.
I’m hopeful now that the US is finally on the right track to tackle this Pandemic - but we’re also about a year behind with so much damage and so much time squandered.
This Pandemic will most likely get worse before these new policies take hold - which may mean waiting a few months before we get to see the positive effects,
I’ll go ahead and vote October, just in time for WDW’s 50th anniversary - though I still see my family and I only going while wearing masks and with social distancing policies in place.
I’d go now, but it’s too depressing with everyone in masks. I voted for September, simply cause I’m hoping for HHN this year.
I actually did a fair amount of travel to parks last year, but it was very different than I've done in the past and focused on shorter return visits rather than exploring new parks, as well as staying in one location for several days rather than moving every day or two. I don't have any problem with the park part, and if California's parks were open I'd go as soon as the current wave passes. However, I'm not planning any long distance trips before June because there are still a lot of unknowns in what operations will be like this year. I don't expect the park experience to be completely back to normal by this summer, but I do think enough of the barriers to travel will be lifted that I'll be able to do a normal-ish trip rather than the heavily modified ones I did in 2020.
I'm really hoping to be able to visit Carowinds just before they close the mid-week opening schedule. It's fine going to the parks here, but it's still got that weird and surreal feel about it.
With hopefully 3 passholder events to go to for the new coasters, it'll make it a little bit more bearable. I haven't been on a coaster for almost 12 months, but once I get past the 3 weeks after the 2nd covid shot, I think I may dip my toes on Mako .... :)
As an aside .... interesting to find out today from the information desk, that SeaWorld no longer requires reservations to get into the park. Seems like no one was getting them anyway, so they quietly discarded that requirement "a few weeks ago"
I've tried park hopping at Disney, and that works great. Just need the Epcot to MK monorail back up and running again now to get a little bit more back to normalcy.
It's funny now that election over and Biden in WH that Cuomo is all in on opening up the state, in middle of winter! Things that make you go Hmmmmmmmmm
Let's at least give credit to what everybody said was impossible, vaccines produced in less than a year!
Being from New York, if I want to go to Disney, or anyplace else, I’ll have to fly. Being a teacher, I received my first COVID vaccine dose last Thursday. I’ll be getting my second shot on February 4th, which will be 3 weeks from the first dose.
With that being said., even after being vaccinated, I still won’t feel comfortable returning to any theme parks until the end of the year. But...it will most likely be 2022. By then, more people will have been vaccinated, and we may not have to wear masks anymore. I’d rather go when I don’t have to wear a mask any longer. I want to have that real Disney feel again.
Disneyland is still closed. Who knows when it will reopen? It probably won’t be back to full operation, pre-Pandemic, until at least 2022. I want to see Avengers Campus, and that probably won’t be open until the end of the year, at the earliest. For me, I’d rather wait until I can visit Disney again without a mask.
Keyed up for an Orlando trip the first week of December so that’s where my vote falls...To be perfectly honest, I don’t see thing resembling what “normal” used to be, even at that point...The vaccine is out there but there’s still a good chunk of the population that won’t be willing to take it...It’s not something I expect to change over night as it were...Spring 2022 is my guesstimate...
I'm hopeful, if not confident, that I'll be able to go to Halloween Horror Nights this year. That would rule. If it doesn't happen, well, we've all learned how much stuff we're able to get used to, but it would be a bummer — more because of what it would represent in terms of vaccine failure than anything else.