How Hopeful Are You Feeling on Inauguration Day?

It's Inauguration Day in America. In theme park news, Disney's Hall of Presidents is now down for refurbishment. (A Joe Biden animatronic will be installed, a Disney rep said, but nothing has confirmed as to other potential changes.) And the federal government is gearing up to take charge of vaccine distribution across the country.

The parking lots at Disneyland and Six Flags Magic Mountain might be designated vaccination centers, but until there's enough supply to meet demand, those theme parks won't be able to transition back to their traditional roles for many months. Federal intervention offers hope that the pace of vaccination can accelerate so that maybe... just maybe... the theme park industry won't lose another summer, Halloween fans won't lose another season and Christmas 2021 can bring the joy that 2020 so often failed to deliver.

So how are you feeling on this quadrennial day of renewal in the United States? Specifically - to the point of this website - how are you feeling about potential theme park vacation travel plans this year?

Predicting the future has been a fool's errand in this pandemic. So let's give up any expectations here. Let's just imagine when you think you might be ready, willing and able to take a 2019-style theme park vacation, given the situation in your community at the moment.

Yes, things are changing all the time. We don't yet know how quickly the Biden administration can ramp up vaccine acquisition and distribution. We don't know far these new, more contagious variants of Covid-19 will spread. And we don't know when nations will begin to reopen borders and lift domestic travel restrictions.

So just go ahead and guess. There's no penalty for being wrong or reward for being right. I would just like to get a quick-glance view of what the theme park fan community is feeling right now. Are you ready to travel immediately? Or are you looking toward later this year or even beyond? Maybe sometime in between? Pick a month.

