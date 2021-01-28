Cedar Fair Parks Reveal 2021 Season Opening Dates

Cedar Fair's theme parks today announced their planned opening dates for the 2021 season, in emails to season passholders.

According to reports from readers, the parks' scheduled opening dates are:

May 8 for Kings Island (passholder preview days on May 8 and 9)

May 14 for Cedar Point and Canada's Wonderland

May 22 for Carowinds, Kings Dominion, California's Great America, Worlds of Fun, Dorney Park, and Valleyfair.

Park operations are subject to state and local restrictions during this ongoing pandemic, so fans should probably take these dates as targets rather than sure things. That's especially so for California's Great America, which did not open for the 2020 season and would not be able to reopen now under current state rules.

There's no word at all on a reopening date for Knott's Berry Farm, which also is located in California. As Cedar Fair's only year-round park, it would be expected to reopen as soon as state and local officials give it the go-ahead, which for now would be when Orange County reaches the Yellow Tier 4 level in the state's reopening system. (It's way, way, way away from that now, sitting with most California counties in the Purple Tier 1.)

Cedar Fair's amusement parks typically reopen for the season between March and early May, so this schedule reflects a later-than-usual start. Still, if any of Cedar Fair's parks were able to open for the season in May, that would be earlier than all of the chain's parks opened in 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic shut down the theme park industry across the country.

Highlights during the 2021 season will include the postponed 150th anniversary celebration at Cedar Point, including the debut of the new Snake River Expedition boat ride and Celebrate 150 Spectacular night parade, and the 100th anniversary at Knott's Berry Farm, which will open Knott's Bear-y Takes: Return to the Fair, an interactive dark ride that calls back to the original Knott's Bear-y Tales ride.

