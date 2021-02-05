Universal Orlando Kicks Off Its Taste of Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras starts tomorrow at Universal Studios Florida at the Universal Orlando Resort.

The focus is on food this year, as Universal presents tastes from Carnaval celebrations around the world in lieu of the traditional parade and concert series. Let's take a quick look at some of the dishes on the menu this year.

A Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard is available, with 10 selections for $55, plus tax. An annual passholder Mardi Gras Tasting Lanyard gets you 15 items for $65, plus tax. Both lanyards will be available for purchase at food kiosks throughout Universal Studios Florida.

In addition, Universal's Mardi Gras Tribute Store is now open.

Mardi Gras 2021: International Flavors of Carnaval runs daily through March 28. For discounted tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks, including Universal Studios Florida, please visit our travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

Replies (2)