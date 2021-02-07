Saturday Night Live Spoofs Universal's Studio Tram Tour

Universal Studios Hollywood might be closed, but Americans got a chance to go on its world-famous Studio Tour tonight... sort of, thanks to Saturday Night Live.

Mikey Day played a Universal tram tour host in the spoof of the California theme park's iconic attraction, training guest host Dan Levy, who played a new hire who, well, had a little too much coffee and couldn't stop saying things he shouldn't be saying.

Maybe this guy's the reason why Brendan Fraser can never get his coffee at Universal?

Speaking of Orlando, the green screen behind the SNL actors clearly shows the backlot at Universal Studios Hollywood (though out of synch with the parts of the tour the actors are talking about), but the SNL Twitter account called it "Universal Studios Orlando."

Someone was feeling the hurt.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC, which is part of Universal Studios' NBCUniversal corporate family. What did you think of SNL's Universal Studios sketch?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)