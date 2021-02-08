Energylandia Shares Construction Update on Atlantis Zone

Polish theme park Energylandia has provided an update on the construction progress of its sixth theme zone, Aqualantis, which is scheduled to open this year.

The highlight of the new land will be Abyssus, a dual-launched Vekoma Shockwave with a height of 126 feet and a top speed of 62 mph. The park has released an on-ride POV of the new coaster.

Jora Vision is overseeing the theming design of the new area. The Dutch design firm has won six Thea Awards for its past work, most recently on Popcorn Revenge at Walibi World Belgium and Bazyliszek at Legendia in Poland. Part of Abyssus' thematic design is a pumping station for draining water from the once-sunken kingdom of Atlantis, which is depicted in the new area.

A total of 10 new attraction will fill the land, whose progress we can see in this construction update from Energylandia.

Other new attractions include:

The Light Explorer: A family Vekoma boomerang coaster with a height of 79 feet and top speed of 37 mph

Tidal Wave Twister: A Zamperla Disk'o coaster

Grotto Expedition: A boat ride that "leads through mysterious caves and a magnificent lagoon outside the city."

Burning Engine: A fire engine-themed children's ride

Submarine Dive: A submarine-themed children's spinner ride

Stormy Ship and Magic Pump: Two more interactive carousels

Water Works: A water playground

Aquajump: A live stunt diving show

Energylandia is located in Zator, Poland - about an hour west of Krakow. With these additions, Energylandia's coaster count comes up to 18 - right between Cedar Point and current world-record-holder Six Flags Magic Mountain, which has 19 operating coasters. Energylandia is promising to add more coasters in future seasons, adding a new rival into the mix in the battle for the world's coaster crown.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that — and our approach to covering theme park news — please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)