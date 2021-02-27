One Ring to Rule Walt Disney World's New Lagoon Show

Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon. And this one is the star of the show.Walt Disney World has installed another show platform for its upcoming Harmonious nighttime show on
The six-story ring structure will support a high-density water curtain, moving lights, and fountains in a circular form, according to Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley.
The ring joins four other, half-teardrop media platforms that will help present the nighttime spectacular, which Disney calls one of the largest it's ever produced. In addition to the show platforms, which will be hidden by fountains during the day, Harmonious will a variety of fountains, lighting and pyro effects in a "story of global connection through the reach of Disney music," Riddley said.
There's still no projected opening date for the show, though Riddley said "we are still in the early stages of development with many more finishing details to come."
With food festivals, IP screen rides and a nighttime fountain show with movie clips, Epcot and Universal Studios Florida are slowly becoming the same park.
I had the opportunity to see the two permanently anchored screens a few weeks ago, and although impressive, do interfere when looking back at Spaceship Earth from across World Showcase. It's always been a staple of mine to take a picture at night of the family with the beautifully lit sphere in the background, with the addition of these barges that site line is ruined.
Harmonius is going to make the evening crowds in World Showcase boom and the F&B cash registers spin wildly out of ,control.
I know it's easy to mock but then I consider how, if the Internet as we know it had existed in the late '80s, mockery for the likes of the original Illuminations globe and other stuff. At least wait to see it in action to fully debate it.