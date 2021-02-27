One Ring to Rule Walt Disney World's New Lagoon Show

Walt Disney World has installed another show platform for its upcoming Harmonious nighttime show on Epcot's World Showcase Lagoon. And this one is the star of the show.

The six-story ring structure will support a high-density water curtain, moving lights, and fountains in a circular form, according to Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley.



The ring joins four other, half-teardrop media platforms that will help present the nighttime spectacular, which Disney calls one of the largest it's ever produced. In addition to the show platforms, which will be hidden by fountains during the day, Harmonious will a variety of fountains, lighting and pyro effects in a "story of global connection through the reach of Disney music," Riddley said.

There's still no projected opening date for the show, though Riddley said "we are still in the early stages of development with many more finishing details to come."

