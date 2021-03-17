Giveaways Highlight Shanghai Disneyland's Birthday Event

Walt Disney World is not the only Disney theme park resort celebrating a big anniversary this year. The newest Disney park - Shanghai Disneyland - is turning five years old this year, and the park is celebrating by giving presents to select guests.

Giveaways have been a part of Disney birthday celebrations for decades, though they've become less common in recent years in the United States. But Shanghai Disney is leaning into the giveways in a big way this year. Starting April 8, guests can try their luck on the official Shanghai Disney app with an all-new "Tap for a Magical Surprise" link that could win them anything from digital autographs from Disney characters to dining and merchandise vouchers to priority access to attractions or reserved viewing areas for live shows, when they enter the park.

In addition, a "Surprise Squad" of cast members will appear at random times and locations throughout the day, inviting selected guests to one of four daily performances of the Disney Surprise! Show on the Pepsi E-stage in Tomorrowland. At the show, the invited guests may spin the "Disney Surprise Wheel" for other prizes, including a 37-inch StellaLou plush, a dining experience at the Royal Banquet Hall, hotel stays, park tickets, and annual passes.



The Disney Surprise! Show. Photo courtesy Shanghai Disneyland

On most days, the park will select a "Magical Star of the Day" from among those invited to the show, who will be invited - with up to three friends or family members - to the Mickey’s Magical Star Lounge in the park's Club 33.

"We are so humbled to have been welcomed with such passion, enthusiasm and love from tens of millions of guests during our first five years," Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Joe Schott said. "Our success would not have been possible without the incredible support of all of our partners, the local government, community friends, guests and fans, as well as our amazing cast members. With our upcoming fifth birthday celebrations, we look forward to delivering a range of magical experiences that our guests will love, with surprises waiting around every corner."

In addition to the giveaways, the park will kick off its "Year of Magical Surprises" celebration on April 8 with a new nighttime spectacular, Illuminate! A Nighttime Celebration, which will play on and around the Enchanted Storybook Castle. In addition, the park will roll out an all-new three-layer birthday cake float at the start of the Mickey’s Storybook Express parade, as well as more than 200 Fifth Birthday-themed souvenirs and new menu items at the park's restaurants.

