Disneyland Announces Plans for Major Expansion

The Disneyland Resort is planning a major expansion of its theme parks and is seeking local government approval to begin, the resort announced today.
The proposed DisneylandForward expansion project will not involve Disney acquiring new property in Anaheim. But it will seek approval from the City of Anaheim to allow Disneyland to be more flexible in how it uses its current property. The result could be an expansion of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks west of Disneyland Drive onto land currently used as parking lots and the creation of a "Disneytown"-style shopping, dining, and hotel district on the site of the current Toy Story parking lot.
"With these updated approvals, Disneyland Resort can continue to invest and be an industry leader in bringing first-of-a-kind offerings to Anaheim, which in turn will create thousands of new jobs and help support Anaheim's funding for important services such as fire, police, and public schools," a Disneyland statement said.
Disney's 1990s agreement with the city that created the Anaheim Resort District currently restricts how Disney can its property, assigning areas for use as theme parks, hotels, or parking. But Disney would like to erase those distinctions, allowing it to create a more "integrated" experience in Anaheim. Disneyland is not seeking public funding for its plans nor approval to add hotel rooms or attractions beyond what the city already has agreed to, Disney officials said.
"We feel completely comfortable with the quantity that we have approved," a Disney official said. "We just need the flexibility to try to deliver on those quantities in different ways."
Concept images shared with reporters showed what could be an expansion of Disneyland into the Downtown Disney parking lot and DCA into the Simba lot. Disney officials said that they are not proposing a third gate in Anaheim but rather an expansion of the existing two theme parks.
Disney officials did not detail any specific attractions that could be included as part of these theme park expansions. But they did cite the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea and Zootopia at Shanghai Disneyland as well as the Toy Story Land and TRON Lightcyle Run attractions as the type of projects that could be designed for Anaheim if the parks had additional space for expansion.
As for the Toy Story lot, Disneyland officials suggested that space could become a locals-focused dining and entertainment area, along the lines of the Disneytown area next to Shanghai Disneyland or a plussed version of Walt Disney World's Disney Springs.
But where would guests park, with thousands of surface spaces removed to accommodate these plans? As part of the DisneylandForward project, Disneyland is reviving the "Eastern Gateway" parking garage off Interstate 5 and its connection across Harbor Boulevard to the parks.
That project died after hotels and businesses along Harbor complained that it would cut Disneyland visitors' access to their properties. Eventually, Disneyland instead built the Pixar Pals parking garage to accommodate an expected surge in attendance following the opening of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. Disney officials expressed hope that a cooperative approach with neighbors and local officials would help win support for DisneylandForward.
"We are not asking for any public funding as we go through with this expansion," a Disney official said. "We are very hopeful that people will see it as a big, bold plan and see the long-term positive impact that this could have in our community going forward."
Today's announcement kicks off what Disneyland expects to be a two-year process to win approval for its proposal. Next steps will include draft and final environmental impact reports and a public comment period before the plan goes up for planning commission and city council approval. People can learn more about Disneyland's plans at its project website, Disneylandforward.com.
Whoa! This is huge out of left field news! I agree that this is far off but it's good to hear Disney is interested in expanding their two existing parks. Each park will truly become multi-day parks, Disneyland may have been considered that for a while now more so with this. Imagine walking from Autopia in Tomorrowland to the far Western part of the expanded Disneyland by the current Disneyland Hotel. Talk about getting your steps in. This is still far off but exciting news nonetheless. This allows for future attraction development and that is always fun.
Honestly, this is perfect timing on the part of Disney. I mean, the tourism industry is decimated, and the Anaheim city council is likely at its most vulnerable, open to the possibility of luring folks back after over a year away. If Disney takes a "Let's move "forward" together" approach, I think they just might make this happen. And, if the "we were elected on anti-Disney promises" city council doesn't budge, I'm guessing their constituents will turn on them pretty quickly.
I'm all for expansions, but this'll just be all clones. Disney fans are different from other theme park chain fans. Disney fans will be more willing to go between California and Florida so making clones is just disappointing.
They need to focus on what they have in the parks already before considering expanding the park perimeter. Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Hollywood land, Galaxys Edge, etc. I love expansions but theres more potential. They could make some amazing original stuff but I guess with the age of the IP, those days are gone for the time being. Don't really see any work starting on this project (at least not the theme park section) at least until 2024. They'll probably do the Toy Story parking lot area first then do the stuff near the DTD area then the theme park stuff.
Also, I wonder if there will be new entrances to the parks since they will both be connected to DTD. I'm sure those entrances will get super crowded when the expansions first open.
This is very exciting! I hope everything is approved. On the site, “Disneyland Forward,” they mention possible lands/attractions that may be included. It mentions Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, Zootopia, Toy Story, and Tron, as all possibilities. This the link https://disneylandforward.com/project/possibilities#newest_lands
I have a better idea. Why don't you rehab Tomorrowland? It's sad to walk through there and see the old PeopleMover track just wasting away. Tear it down and that's where the Tron Cycles should be.
Take care of what you currently have Disney.
a great way to further integrate the disneyland resort with local businesses and the city of anaheim while lowering park guests and the community's demand on parking would be to improve on existing public transportation infrastructure ?? amiright folks!?!?
Talk about coming out of left field! A couple years ago, I heard that the Disneyland Resort had MAJOR plans in place for both the Olympics in 2028 and the 75th anniversary in 2030. My assumption was that those plans were cancelled due to the pandemic, but it sounds like those plans are very much alive and we're getting our first look at them. It's a bit surprising such an announcement is being made now rather than deferring it to D23 or an investor presentation, but I suppose the primary goal right now is to get Anaheim on their side and this would be the best time to go for that.
I know there’s speculation on what the lands could be and most what’s shown on the map is placeholders but someone pointed out at the DCA Expansion entrance the giant Panther statue from Wakanda and now I want that land!
PS I just hope we get new lands than clones. Cloning lands seems very Universal for Disney’s taste.
I love the fact that they plan on adding to the current parks instead of building another one to try and sell another ticket, that is big plus for me!
The big issue that caused residents to revolt about the previous plan was regarding major tax breaks in exchange for the development, which anyone with a brain knows they didn't need and would have expanded the resort anyway, so I don't think there will be much local opposition at all to this. Anaheim still loves Disney they were just sick of getting taken advantage of.
Interesting but before we go whole hog on "what can they build," they have to spend what will be a very long process just trying to get the okay. Still, intriguing to imagine what can be.