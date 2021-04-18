What's Up in Theme Park News This Week

Time for a quick round-up of additional theme park news from around the world over the past week.

SeaWorld Orlando is celebrating Cinco De Mayo at its Seven Seas Food Festival on Fridays through Sundays, April 30-May 9, as well as on Wednesday, May 5. The park will roll out "Fiesta in the Street" in Wild Arctic Plaza, with Mexican flavors served at participating food stands, including drunken shrimp tostadas and barbacoa tacos, plus beer and cocktails. SeaWorld Orlando tickets

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open two live shows beginning Friday, May 28: the Turn It Up! ice show Thursdays through Mondays in the Moroccan Palace Theater and Cirque Electric Fridays through Mondays in the Stanleyville Theater. The shows will be modified for Covid safety standards and seating capacity will be limited. Busch Gardens Tampa tickets

Kings Island reports that its $27 million Camp Cedar luxury camp resort is nearing completion, on track for a planned June opening. The resort is projected to welcome more than 200,000 guests a year. Check out some drone video from the construction site, above.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is reopening two of its family play areas, Junior Training Camp (above) and Nello's Adventureland that had been closed due to Covid restrictions.

Finally, Moscow's Dream Island has opened its Hotel Transylvania dark ride. The trackless ride features more than four dozen animatronics across 10 scenes. You can get a feel for it in the park's teaser video above. And this is as good an excuse as any to bring back our walking tour of the park from its opening in March 2020.

