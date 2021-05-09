Universal Studios Beijing Earns Environmental Honor

As Universal Studios Beijing prepares for its grand opening, the resort has been honored for its environmental impact. Universal Beijing Resort has been certified LEED Gold under the LEED [Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design] for Cities and Communities rating system, becoming the world's first theme park resort to earn that rating.

According to the resort, LEED for Cities and Communities evaluates development for natural systems and ecology, transportation and land use, water efficiency, energy and greenhouse gas emissions, materials and resources, and quality of life. Universal Studios Beijing was noted for including 420 acres of green space, plans to reclaim more than than 713 million gallons of water a year and greenhouse gas emissions less than half of the allowed per capita requirement in the LEED Cities and Communities Standard.

The resort also features new public transit support, including a metro station for two lines, plus new bus stops and routes and electric shuttle buses for team members. The resort also said that it has built on-site housing for more than 8,000 team members, each of whom will have their own room, further reducing traffic and emissions.



Universal Beijing Resort's Dorian Rommel and Tom Mehrmann with the LEED GOLD Community Certification. Photo courtesy Universal

"We have worked to plan and create a theme park resort destination that is good for the environment, good for our guests and team members and good for our community," General Manager Tom Mehrmann said. "This is an ongoing effort that will continue long after certification. Our guests, team members and community residents will directly benefit from what we are doing."

Universal Beijing Resort will open with two hotels - Universal Studios Grand Hotel and NUO Resort Hotel - a CityWalk dining and shopping area and the Universal Studios Beijing theme park. The park will feature the following lands and attractions:

Hollywood Boulevard

Lights, Camera, Action! — featuring directors Zhang Yimou and Steven Spielberg, this will be Beijing's version of the special effects show from Universal Studios Singapore

Transformers Metrobase

Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark — another installation of Universal's Transformers motion-base ride

Decepticoaster — a clone of Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal's Islands of Adventure

Bumblebee Boogie — a spinner ride, similar to Storm Force Accelatron

Energon Power Station — a counter service restaurant

Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness

Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior — a multimedia indoor boat ride, inside the indoor land, which will themed to "The Valley of Peace."

Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom — located in the middle of the land, this tree changes seasons continually, thanks to projection effects on its 58,000 hand-made blossoms.

Waterworld

Waterworld Stunt Show — the classic water stunt show from Hollywood, Osaka, and Singapore

Jurassic World

Jurassic World Adventure — an all-new motion-base ride, featuring Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptors

Camp Jurassic — a play area, located indoors in the park's iconic Aviary

Hammond's — a table service restaurant

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

The Three Broomsticks

Minion Land

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Super Silly Fun Land

Sing On Tour — departing from the Minion theme, this will be Beijing's installation of the show from Universal Studios Japan

Universal Beijing Resort is set to open this summer, though soft openings have been tipped for as early as this month.

