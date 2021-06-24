Disney Reveals Destination D23 Event Dates

Disney's postponed Destination D event will return to the Walt Disney World Resort this November, Disney's official D23 fan club announced today.

Rebranded Destination D23 – A Fan-tastic Disney Celebration, the event will run November 19-21 at Disney's Contemporary Resort and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort, which kicks off October 1.

Disney has runs its Destination D events at Walt Disney World in rotation with the big D23 Expo events in Anaheim. This was supposed to be a D23 Expo year, but with the pandemic canceling pretty much everything in 2020, Destination D moved to this year, pushing the next D23 Expo to 2022.

Disney has not released a line-up for Destination D23 this fall, but past events have included plenty of announcements about future projects in the parks, Walt Disney Archives exhibits, panel presentations by current and former Imagineers, as well as exclusive, first-release parks merchandise.

Tickets will go on sale next month.

* * *

