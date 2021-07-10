All Lands Now Open at Legoland New York

All lands at the new Legoland New York theme park are now open to visitors. And the park's Legoland Hotel is now taking reservations in advance of an August 6 opening.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the park yesterday in Goshen for the announcement that the Lego Pirates land is now open, joining the previously opened Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, and Miniland themed lands.



Photo courtesy Legoland New York

The anchor attraction in the Lego Pirates land is a Splash Battle ride, joining dozens of new attractions in the 150-acre resort. Among familiar rides such as The Dragon roller coaster in Lego Castle and Driving School in Lego City, Legoland New York features the chain's first trackless dark ride with the Lego Factory Adventure Ride in Bricktopia, on which riders are virtually changed into Lego Minifigures.

For visitors to the park, which is located about 60 miles north of New York City in Orange County, the resort will open its Legoland Hotel next month. Here's an update on the hotel's construction progress, along with details on what guests will find once the 250-room hotel is complete.

Tickets, annual passes and hotel reservations are now available on Legoland's website.

