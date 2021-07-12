Disneyland Celebrates 20 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday

Disneyland is sharing a first look at the design of its new gingerbread house centerpiece celebrating the 20th anniversary of Haunted Mansion Holiday.
Each year, Disney creates a new gingerbread house to sit atop the dining table in the Haunted Mansion's ballroom scene for ride's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" overlay. This year's gingerbread house will include callbacks to all 19 previous gingerbread centerpieces.
Here's the key listing all 20 Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread houses:
2001 – Monster House
2002 – Present House
2003 – Giant Oogie Boogie House
2004 – Zero’s Dog House
2005 – Giant Man-eating Wreath House
2006 – Monster-infested House
2007 – Jack-in-the Box House
2008 – Giant Gingerbread Coffin House
2009 – Scary-Go-Round House
2010 – Pop-Up Sandy Claws House
2011 – Mimic Monster House
2012 – Jack Skellington’s House
2013 – 13 Days of Christmas House
2014 – Gingerbread Zombie House
2015 – Gingerbread Card House
2016 – Stitched-Up-Patchwork House
2017 – Oogie Boogie Bug-infested House
2018 – Giant Gingerbread Spider House
2019 – Haunted Mansion 50 Years of Hauntings House
2021 – Gingerbread Franken-House
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort starts September 3 and runs through October 31. But since Haunted Mansion Holiday mashes up Halloween with Christmas, the overlay will continue for the park's holiday celebrations through the rest of the year. Here's our on-ride POV video:
