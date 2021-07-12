Disneyland Celebrates 20 Years of Haunted Mansion Holiday

Disneyland is sharing a first look at the design of its new gingerbread house centerpiece celebrating the 20th anniversary of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Each year, Disney creates a new gingerbread house to sit atop the dining table in the Haunted Mansion's ballroom scene for ride's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" overlay. This year's gingerbread house will include callbacks to all 19 previous gingerbread centerpieces.



Image courtesy Disney

Here's the key listing all 20 Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread houses:

2001 – Monster House

2002 – Present House

2003 – Giant Oogie Boogie House

2004 – Zero’s Dog House

2005 – Giant Man-eating Wreath House

2006 – Monster-infested House

2007 – Jack-in-the Box House

2008 – Giant Gingerbread Coffin House

2009 – Scary-Go-Round House

2010 – Pop-Up Sandy Claws House

2011 – Mimic Monster House

2012 – Jack Skellington’s House

2013 – 13 Days of Christmas House

2014 – Gingerbread Zombie House

2015 – Gingerbread Card House

2016 – Stitched-Up-Patchwork House

2017 – Oogie Boogie Bug-infested House

2018 – Giant Gingerbread Spider House

2019 – Haunted Mansion 50 Years of Hauntings House

2021 – Gingerbread Franken-House

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort starts September 3 and runs through October 31. But since Haunted Mansion Holiday mashes up Halloween with Christmas, the overlay will continue for the park's holiday celebrations through the rest of the year. Here's our on-ride POV video:

