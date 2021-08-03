Here's the Scoop on Disneyland's New Annual Pass Program

Disneyland's new annual pass - the Magic Key - will go on sale August 25, with prices ranging from $399 to $1,399.

Magic Key will offer four tiers of access, but all of them will work like the Disney Flex pass from the old annual pass system. Magic Key holders (as Disney is calling those guests) will need to make advance reservations to use their passes, and the number of reservations available on each day will be limited.

Disneyland is planning to continue its advance reservation requirement for all guests "for the foreseeable future," and Magic Key holders will draw from a separate allocation of available reservations than Disneyland's day-ticket holders - much like annual passholders at the Walt Disney World resort now do. Disneyland officials said that they are counting on the reservation system to manage crowd levels in the parks, which had become uncomfortable at times for many guests under the old AP system.

Each Magic Key holder will be allowed to book reservations up to 90 days in advance, and Magic Key holders may hold a defined number of reservations during those 90 days.

Here are the four tiers of Disneyland's new Magic Key pass:

Dream Key - $1,399: Hold up to six reservations at once. Discounts: 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select food and beverage. Free parking. Available all days of the year.

Believe Key - $949: Hold up to six reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage, plus 50% off parking. Available 293 days. Blocked days include December 18, 2021 - January 2, 2022 and April 9 - 17, plus Saturdays in July. See Disneyland's website for complete blockout calendars.

Enchant Key - $649: Hold up to four reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage. Available 252 days. Blocks include above, plus weekends in October and summer from June 10 - August 14.

Imagine Key - $399: Hold up to two reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage. Available 165 weekdays. Blocks include dates above, as well as entirely from June 3- August 24, 2022. This one is available only to southern California residents.

Monthly payment plans will be available to California residents for all tiers, after a $179 down payment. That makes the monthly payments $102, $65, $40, and $19, respectively. Magic Key will be available for sale August 25 no earlier than 10am on Disneyland's website. Park visitors who wish to upgrade to Magic Key may do so via the Disneyland app.

You can cancel a reservation without penalty up until the night before, however, if a Key holder no shows three times in a 90 day period, their ability to make new reservations will be suspended for 30 days.

In addition to the discounts listed above, Magic Key holders will have access to the rebranded Magic Key Terrace at the Golden Vine Winery at Disney California Adventure, plus access to special Key holder events, savings at participating Downtown Disney locations, and special offers from Disney partners, including savings on Disney D23 Gold memberships. Disneyland also will offer a Magic Key holder month, with details to come. Key holders who buy in the first 66 days also will get a welcome packet mailed to their home. (And yes, that does include the new Magic Key bumper magnet.)

The Magic Key tier prices reflect a slight drop from the $419 - $1,449 range of Disneyland's old annual passes. However, only the old $649 Flex pass required advance reservations under that system. The Flex pass also used a 30-day window and allowed two simultaneous reservations. The old $1,449 Signature Plus pass also included Disney's Maxpass, of which there is no mention in the Magic Key program. When asked, a Disneyland representative repeated that the Maxpass program remains suspended for the time being and that the resort will share updates at a later date.

