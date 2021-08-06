Legoland Hotel Opens at Legoland New York

Legoland New York officially opened its Legoland Hotel today, completing the grand opening for Legoland's third US theme park resort.

Rates start at $279 a night for the hotel, which features Pirate, Kingdom, Lego Friends, and Lego Ninjago themes across its 250 rooms. A smoke breathing Lego dragon greets guests at the hotel entrance, beyond which they will find more than 2,000 Lego models inside. New contactless programming in the hotel includes a Google Nest named Alice that can place room service orders, tell children an immersive bedtime story or send them on an in-room scavenger hunt.



Opening moment photo courtesy Legoland New York

"Welcoming overnight guests at Legoland Hotel is a long-awaited milestone that marks the final step in our phased opening," Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. "We've created an overnight experience that can’t be found anywhere else in the Northeast through thoughtful, creative, and educational hotel offerings that complement a day at our park."

The Legoland New York park features seven themed lands: Brick Street, Bricktopia, Lego Ninjago World, Lego Castle, Lego City, Miniland and Lego Pirates. The park's top new attraction is Lego Factory Adventure, a trackless dark ride that uses video recognition technology to turn riders into animated Lego Minifigures.

Other Legoland parks in the United States include Legoland Florida, located southwest of Orlando in Winter Haven, and Legoland California, located north of San Diego in Carlsbad.

For kids tickets starting at $66 and adult tickets starting at $77, please visit our authorized travel partner's Legoland New York tickets page.

