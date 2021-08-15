New 'Cyberpunk Zombie' Scare Zone Coming to Six Flags

A crew of "high-tech low lifes" will be invading the Underground at Six Flags Magic Mountain for Six Flags Fright Fest next month.

The new cyberpunk-zombie-themed scare zone "The Deadzone" will be one of the largest scare zones in the park's history, Creative Director Mark Wing announced at the second day of Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits.

"We want it to be really gritty and yet vibrant, and there's going to be a lot of LED in it," Wing said. "This might be one of my new favorite areas."



A scare actor from The Deadzone poses between Wing and Six Flags Fright Fest icon Innocence, on stage at Awaken the Spirits.

The Deadzone will be one eight scare zones in the park this year. The Six Flags team also announced two new shows for this year's event: a mentalist show called Dark Minds in the Gearworks Theater and, debuting September 24, Grave Games at the Golden Bear Plaza.

"It's going to be one of the most edge shows we've ever done," Wing said. "It's going to have a crossbow act. We have fire jugglers. It's going to be very unique, yet creepy, with so much animation from the performers - it's going to be fantastic."

The team also confirmed the return of Fright Fest's slider show and that the Unleash show will move to a new location in the Screampunk zone, where the monsters will emerge each event evening at 7pm.

Finally, returning mazes at the event will include:

Red's Revenge

Condamned

Vault 666 Unlocked

Aftermath 2 Chaos Rising

Sewer of Souls

Willoughby's Resurrected

Six Flags Fright Fest opens September 11 at Six Flags Magic Mountain, running select evenings through October 31. Tickets will go on sale "soon" on the SixFlags.com website, park leaders said.

As for Midsummer Scream, the southern California Halloween con will present its first "Season's Screamings" event at the Pasadena Convention Center this December before returning to the Long Beach Convention Center for its main event next summer. Find out more at MidsummerScream.org.

