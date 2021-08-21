Public Gets First Look at Universal Studios Beijing

Universal Studios Beijing has expanded its soft opening to the public, allowing people outside of Universal and the resort to get their first look at Universal's newest theme park.

Universal Studios Beijing features seven themed lands, including Universal's first-ever indoor Kung Fu Panda land. Transformers, Minions, and Waterworld also get their own lands here, joining The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World, plus the Hollywood Boulevard entrance plaza.

If you want an overview of the park from local media, here's a link, if you want to run it through your favorite browser translator, assuming you do not read Mandarin. Here's a nice video overview of the park from local media, as well.

The top new attraction in the park are the Jurassic World Adventure, a motion base ride, and Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior, an indoor boat ride. On-ride POV of Jurassic World Adventure are showing up on Chinese social media already, but I am still looking for a good POV of the Kung Fu Panda ride.

Here is an overview of what's available at Universal Studios Beijing, along with some opening photos from the park and visitors.

Hollywood Boulevard

Lights, Camera, Action! — featuring directors Zhang Yimou and Steven Spielberg, this is Beijing's version of the special effects show from Universal Studios Singapore

Transformers Metrobase

Transformers: Battle for the AllSpark — another installation of Universal's Transformers motion-base ride

Decepticoaster — a clone of Incredible Hulk Coaster

Bumblebee Boogie — a spinner ride, similar to Storm Force Accelatron

Energon Power Station — a counter service restaurant

Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness

Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior — a multimedia indoor boat ride, inside the indoor land, which will themed to "The Valley of Peace."

Peach Tree of Heavenly Wisdom — this tree changes seasons continually thanks to projection effects on its 58,000 hand-made blossoms.

Waterworld

Waterworld Stunt Show — the classic water stunt show from Hollywood, Osaka, and Singapore

Jurassic World

Jurassic World Adventure — an all-new motion-base ride, featuring Tyrannosaurus rex, Indominus rex and Velociraptors

Camp Jurassic

Hammond's — a table service restaurant

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

Flight of the Hippogriff

The Nighttime Lights at Hogwarts Castle

The Three Broomsticks

Minion Land

Despicable Me Minion Mayhem

Super Silly Fun Land - including an indoor roller coaster

Sing On Tour — departing from the Minion theme, this is Beijing's installation of the show from Universal Studios Japan

Obviously, getting into China right now is, uh... an issue, given the pandemic. But a visit to Universal Studios Beijing and a full trip report for you is definitely on my to-do list for whenever it's possible for American media to get over there.

