Public Gets First Look at Universal Studios Beijing

Universal Studios Beijing has expanded its soft opening to the public, allowing people outside of Universal and the resort to get their first look at Universal's newest theme park.
Universal Studios Beijing features seven themed lands, including Universal's first-ever indoor Kung Fu Panda land. Transformers, Minions, and Waterworld also get their own lands here, joining The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World, plus the Hollywood Boulevard entrance plaza.
If you want an overview of the park from local media, here's a link, if you want to run it through your favorite browser translator, assuming you do not read Mandarin. Here's a nice video overview of the park from local media, as well.
The top new attraction in the park are the Jurassic World Adventure, a motion base ride, and Kung Fu Panda Journey of the Dragon Warrior, an indoor boat ride. On-ride POV of Jurassic World Adventure are showing up on Chinese social media already, but I am still looking for a good POV of the Kung Fu Panda ride.
Here is an overview of what's available at Universal Studios Beijing, along with some opening photos from the park and visitors.
Hollywood Boulevard
Transformers Metrobase
Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness
Waterworld
Jurassic World
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
Minion Land
Obviously, getting into China right now is, uh... an issue, given the pandemic. But a visit to Universal Studios Beijing and a full trip report for you is definitely on my to-do list for whenever it's possible for American media to get over there.
The Jurassic World ride looks...okay but I don't know, the screens just not the same effect as the AA dinos coming at you.
So...
I wasn't expecting the Jurassic World ride to be basically Spiderman but putting you inside the first Jurassic World film? It starts in broad daylight and then two seconds later it's night... ????
I know it's in Japanese and all but this takes incoherence to a new level. Probably technically brilliant but................