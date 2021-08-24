Disneyland's New Magic Key Annual Passes Going on Sale

Disneyland's new Magic Key passes go on sale Wednesday morning, no earlier than 10am Pacific time. Here is what you need to know if you are thinking about getting one of these new Disneyland Resort annual passes.

Magic Key passes differ from most of Disneyland's old annual passes in that they require you to make an advance reservation to visit the parks. Guests have had to make reservations to visit using regular tickets ever since Disneyland reopened in April, and the Magic Key program extends that requirement to passholders, as well. Magic Key is offered in four tiers, with more expensive tiers allowing you to make and hold more advance reservations at a time.

Disneyland will not sell out its Magic Key passes tomorrow, so there should be no rush to get one. However, there might be a rush to use them, which likely will result in people swamping Disneyland's online ordering system tomorrow.

Even though there is no limit on the number of Magic Key passes Disneyland could sell, there will be limits on the number of reservations that Magic Key holders may make for each date of park operations, so people who buy ASAP will get the widest choice of available dates. Magic Key reservations may be made up to 90 days in advance, so if you really, really want to make 100% sure you can visit with your Magic Key on some specific date before November 23, get your pass as soon as you can.

Or, you can just go ahead and buy a regular ticket for the first date you want to visit, then upgrade that ticket to a Magic Key when you are there. The ticket price will be applied to the price of your Magic Key pass. California resident discount tickets may not be upgraded, however.

People who buy a Magic Key within the first 66 days (for Disneyland's 66 years) will get some swag, though, including a limited-edition Magic Key pin, button, and magnet (coming to car bumpers throughout southern California soon!)

Magic Key passes must be purchased online and will not be available at Disneyland Resort ticket booths. You can purchase via Disneyland's website or through the official Disneyland app, which is the preferred way to upgrade while in the parks.

Here are the four tiers of Disneyland's new Magic Key pass:

Imagine Key - $399: Hold up to two reservations at once. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage. Available 147 weekdays. This one is available only to southern California residents.

Enchant Key - $649: Hold up to four reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage. Available 218 days.

Believe Key - $949: Hold up to six reservations. Discounts: 10% off select merchandise, food and beverage, plus 50% off parking. Available 317 days.

Dream Key - $1,399: Hold up to six reservations at once. Discounts: 20% off select merchandise and 15% off select food and beverage. Free parking. Available all days of the year.

Monthly payment plans will be available to California residents for all tiers, after a $179 down payment. That makes the monthly payments $19, $40, $65, and $102 respectively.

You can cancel a reservation without penalty up until the night before, however, if a Key holder "no shows" three times in a 90-day period, their ability to make new reservations will be suspended for 30 days. You can read more about using the new Magic Key system on our How to Get the Most from Disneyland's Magic Key Pass page.

And if you are a sucker for Disneyland trivia, you can read more about Disneyland's original Magic Key ticket in this Theme Park Wayback Machine post.

Finally, if you are looking for other Disneyland ticket options, including discounts on regular tickets, please visit our travel partner's Disneyland tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)