Fireworks Dessert Parties Return to Walt Disney World

Dessert parties are coming back to the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney has announced seven upcharge events where guests can enjoy reserved viewing of Disney World's new 50th anniversary fireworks shows, along with a selection of desserts and drinks.

Walt Disney World is premiering new shows at both Magic Kingdom and Epcot for the resort's 50th anniversary celebration, which begins October 1. At Magic Kingdom, the new fireworks show is Disney Enchantment, and there will be dessert parties for that inside the park at Tomorrowland Terrace as well as outside the park at the Contemporary and on the Seven Seas Lagoon.

The Tomorrowland Terrace will serve desserts and drinks before, during and after the show at the "Magic Kingdom 50th Fireworks Dessert Parties: Disney Enchantment." Guests for the Pre-Party and After-Party options will watch the show from a reserved standing room area in the Plaza Garden, going to the dessert serving before or after the performance. Guests choosing the Treats & Seats option will watch from the restaurant while enjoying their desserts.

The desserts will be themed to the 50th anniversary and include pastries, pudding, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and a variety of cheeses. Beer and wine will be included for guests 21 and older. This dessert party costs $99 for adults for the Pre-Party and After-Party options and $114 per adult for the Treats & Seats option. Children's prices are $59 and $69 for ages 3-9. These parties start October 3, with reservations opening September 17.

Over at the Contemporary, "Celebration at the Top: 50th Flavors & Fireworks at Disney's Contemporary Resort" will start in the Sonoma and Napa Rooms at California Grill, where guests can enjoy sushi, small bites, desserts and favorite dishes from the California Grill menu, including California wine, beers, and cordials. Guests will watch the fireworks from the hotel's 15th floor observation deck before returning inside for petit fours, cordials, and coffee. This one is $129 per person and guests must follow the California Grill's dress code. The Contemporary dessert party starts October 2, with reservations also opening September 17.



Dessert selections from the California Grill. Photo courtesy Disney

Reservations are available now for the "Ferrytale Fireworks: A Sparkling Dessert Cruise" on the Seven Seas Lagoon, which starts September 18. Note that guests will be watching the current Happily Ever After show until Disney Enchantment opens October 1. Guests will board one of the Magic Kingdom ferryboats at the Transportation and Ticket Center, on which they will watch the show from the middle of the lagoon. Desserts will include bite-size sweets including build-your-own mousse, Key lime tarts, cupcakes, and specialty beverages with and without alcohol. The price is $99 per adult and $69 for children ages 3-9 and include "Mickey Vision" glasses with which to watch the show.

Over at Epcot, reservations open September 23 for reserved viewing dining packages at the Rose & Crown and Spice Road Table. Epcot's new show is Harmonious, which will play nightly on the World Showcase Lagoon. The Rose & Crown seating will include a prix fixe menu of one appetizer, one entree and one dessert, along with unlimited beverages, for $89 per adult and $39 for children. At Spice Road Table, the package includes two small plates, a dessert platter and unlimited beverages for $72 for adults and $31 for children. Both packages will be available starting October 1.

Reservations for all dessert parties will be available via Disney's website and the official My Disney Experience app. For the Tomorrowland Terrace parties and Epcot dining packages, theme park admission and park reservations also are required.

