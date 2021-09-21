Expo 2020 Dubai Announces Opening Ceremony Artists

The postponed Expo 2020 Dubai world's fair kicks off October 1, and the organizers have released the line-up for the expo's gala opening ceremony.

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline the ceremony, which will broadcast line online September 30 at 7:30pm Dubai time, 3:30pm GMT, 11:30am Eastern and 8:30am Pacific. Joining the Italian opera star will be British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, Chinese pianist Lang Lang, Beninese singer-songwriter and actress Angélique Kidjo, and American singer Andra Day.

"Highlighting the creative diversity and talent of the region, the glittering line-up also includes the ‘Artist of Arabs’ Mohamed Abdo, much-loved Emirati singing sensation ‘Fananat Al Arab’ Ahlam Alshamsi; Emirati Artist and Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, a trendsetter on the Khaleeji music scene in the Middle East and Internationally; rising UAE singer-songwriter Almas; and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa," the expo said in its press release.

You will be able to watch the opening ceremony here, once it starts:

Expo 2020 Dubai will run for 182 days - through March 31, 2022 - with the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future." The expo will feature pavilions from 192 participating countries on its 4.38-square-kilometer site in Dubai South.

"As the global spotlight shines on the UAE, this incredible, unforgettable evening will celebrate the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of Expo 2020, demonstrating our commitment to hosting a mega-event that will delight the world," Expo 2020 Dubai Chief Event and Entertainment Officer Tareq Ghosheh said. "Combining some of the most sought-after names in the world of music, live events and entertainment with the awe-inspiring, world-first technologies of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, this is the ‘big bang’ that sets the scene for 182 days of visually striking and emotionally inspiring experiences, as we invite visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world."

More information about the expo is available on its website, www.expo2020dubai.com. For theme park fans planning a trip to the expo, Dubai also is home to Dubai Parks & Resorts, where you will find Legoland Dubai, Motiongate Dubai and Bollywood Parks Dubai. And the expo site is not far from neighboring Abu Dhabi and its Yas Island resort - the home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and the Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)