Cemetery Lane Offers Halloween Fun and Frights for All Ages

Halloween has two faces. For the young, it's a night of costumes and free candy. For older fans, it's a season of haunts and scares. But even little kids sometimes appreciate the spooky, and I have yet to find a grown-up Halloween fan who doesn't long to grab again that old plastic pumpkin bucket or decorated bag for an evening of trick or treating.

Now one of the co-founders of Midsummer Scream is putting together an event designed to bring both sides of Halloween together for fans of all ages. Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience will run October 27 to 31 in Los Angeles' historic Heritage Square.

"Since I live in an apartment, for a number of years I've plotted how I could rent a creepy old house to decorate for Halloween and hand out treats," Midsummer Scream co-founder and executive director David Markland said. "And then when I started producing events, the dream grew to taking over an entire neighborhood. When the opportunity came up to do this at Heritage Square Museum, I immediately booked the location!"

Cemetery Lane will offer 13 themed trick-or-treat stops among Heritage Square's Victorian homes, and guests are encouraged to come in costume. While the immersive event is designed for all ages, the mood will turn spookier after the sun sets and the fog begins to roll across the street. Tickets run $25-30 per person and will be timed for entry. The trick or treating will take about an hour, but guests are invited to linger and mingle with the spirits or take advantage of available photo ops.

Markland is producing along with fellow Midsummer Scream co-founder Claire Dunlap and Thea Award-winning technical director for The Nest Ian Momii. Sinister Pointe owner and producer Jeff Schiefelbein is handling decor and effects for Cemetery Lane. Tickets are available now on cemeterylane.com.

* * *

