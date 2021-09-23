Disney Drops Trailer for 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

Disney is sharing a first look at its Muppets and Haunted Mansion mash-up that's coming to Disney Plus next month.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" debuts on the streaming service October 8. The Halloween special sends Gonzo to spend a night in the Haunted Mansion, with everything going as delightfully wrong as you might imagine. Here's the trailer:

The special will feature guest stars and three new songs: "Rest In Peace," "Life Hereafter" and "Tie The Knot Tango." Disney is hyping the special in its theme parks, with a photo op in the Magic Key lounge in Disneyland's Tomorrowland and an exhibit coming to the Main Street Opera House starting October 8.

At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, PizzeRizzo at Disney's Hollywood Studios is serving eclairs topped with one of four Muppet-themed stretch room portraits. On October 1, the nearby Muppet*Vision 3D will begin showing "Muppets Haunted Mansion" content in its preshow area. And starting October 8, Disney will add a "Magic Shot" photo opportunity with Disney PhotoPass outside the Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion, in which Miss Piggy will take over for Madame Leota.

Before anyone runs to the comments to complain, note that's just a photo op outside the ride and not a change inside the attraction. Though if the special becomes a hit, would fans want to see Disney greenlight a Muppets Halloween overlay for the Magic Kingdom's Haunted Mansion? Or a replacement for Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland?

* * *

