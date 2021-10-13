Disney Junior Dance Party Takes the Stage Again at Disneyland

Another live show is returning to the Disneyland Resort, starting this weekend.

Disney Junior Dance Party will resume performances at Disney California Adventure on Friday, October 15. Hosted by Finn Fiesta and DJ Deejay, the show invites kids and their families to dance and sing along with Disney Junior characters such as Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, and Mickey and the Roadster Racers. All the lights, sound, dancing, and music help make this the go-to location at Disneyland for spending that last, nasty little bit of your kids' energy that's keeping them from falling into a nap.

