Disneyland Announces Toontown 'Reimagining'

Okay, maybe Disney does announce some theme park news during IAAPA week, after all. Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced today that the previously announced 2023 opening of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland will be accompanied by a makeover of the surrounding Toontown land.

"The newly reimagined Mickey's Toontown will be a welcoming place where families and younger guests can connect and play together in fun new ways," D'Amaro said. In addition to the west coast debut of the trackless dark ride that opened in March 2020 at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, the new Toontown will include CenTOONial Park, a natural space anchored by two interactive play experiences.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Those will include a reimagined fountain with water tables for play. The fountain also will transform for a "unique spectacle" at night. The other element will be "dreaming tree" that Disney says is "inspired by the tree a young Walt Disney would daydream under in his hometown."

"Sculpted tree roots will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore, and undulating topography will offer rolling hills and a place to sit and dream," Disney said in its press release.

The newly imagined Mickey’s Toontown and Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will open in early 2023, D'Amaro said. I posted a construction photo of the Runaway Railway entrance to our Twitter feed over the weekend, if you want a fresh look at its progress. And here is our review of Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway from its Florida debut.

