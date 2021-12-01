Universal Studios Hollywood Plans New Year's Celebration for LA

Universal's New Year's Eve event is returning to Universal Studios Hollywood this year.

The park has announced details for its "Eve" event, which is included with park admission on December 31. Universal Studios Hollywood will stay open until 2am January 1, 2022 for the event, which includes a fireworks display as the New Year begins at midnight.



Photo courtesy Universal Studios Hollywood

Before the fireworks launch, party zones will get going at 9pm near Jurassic World (Latin), in Springfield (EDM) and at Universal Plaza (Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop). Specialty cocktails, beer, wine, and champagne will be available for purchase at each party zone, and photo ops will be available through the park.

In addition, Universal Studios Hollywood will continue its holiday attractions during the day and into the evening, including Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle light show in Hogsmeade and Grinchmas in Universal Plaza.

Every year, I get something between amused and frustrated with newcomers to the Los Angeles area who complain that LA doesn't have a big New Year's Eve celebration like in Times Square in New York. But with massive events at Universal and at Disneyland, not to mention the traditional gathering of tens of thousands of revelers along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena while they wait for the next day's Rose Parade, southern California offers some of the biggest New Year's gatherings in the nation.

But with Disneyland already booked solid for the evening, and spending the night on a Pasadena sidewalk not nearly as much fun as partying in a theme park, Universal may be the top choice for celebrating the arrival of 2022 in the LA area. And if you remain concerned about health safety in large crowds, keep in mind that Universal Studios Hollywood requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test for entry. Face masks also are required when visiting the park, in accordance with Los Angeles rules.

Universal Studios Hollywood annual passholders who are blocked out on December 31 may buy tickets for $84 and after-6pm tickets for $64 via Universal's website. Tickets to the general public cost $134 through Universal, but Theme Park Insider readers may get tickets for $120 on our partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page by selecting 1-Day General Admission and then selecting December 31 on the date menu.

* * *

