What Is the Best Holiday Event at a Theme Park?

What is your favorite holiday event at a theme park? It's time to open nominations for the next category in our 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards, and this year we have added a category for Best Holiday Event.

Just to clarify, in case anyone feels like getting technical here, we are talking about year-end festivities such as Christmas, New Year's and any of the other year-end holidays that parks celebrate. (Still waiting for that Saturnalia event, though.) And the event must have happened this year - no nominations for canceled events, please.

Beyond that, the criteria for deciding your nominee are yours. We want to hear your top pick for the best theme park holiday event anywhere, and you will find the nomination form in the Theme Park Insider email newsletter this week.

If you have not signed up for our newsletter yet, you can do so here. The newsletter comes three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays - and includes links to the most recent front-page stories on Theme Park Insider as well as our latest ticket discount and hotel deal links.

If no event gets a majority of the nominations, we will have a run-off vote with up to 10 finalists on the Theme Park Insider home page later this month. Then we will announce the winners in all 10 categories of the 21st annual Theme Park Insider Awards on January 1, 2022.

Campaign for your favorite in the comments, if you would like, and thank you, as always, for being part of the Theme Park Insider community.

