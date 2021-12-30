Here Is a New PSA on PDA at Six Flags

Six Flags has dropped its policy against public displays of affection in its parks.

The amusement park chain tweeted the change in policy today.

In an effort to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere, Six Flags had maintained a policy that discouraged guests from being overly affectionate while visiting the park. This policy applied equally to all guests, regardless of race, religion, gender or sexual orientation. However, based on guest feedback, we have determined

that having a policy that speaks to affectionate behavior is not necessary and we have removed the policy.

The change follows a social media blow-up yesterday when a visitor to Six Flags Mexico accused the park of discriminating against his gay friends after they were admonished for kissing.

Six Flags may claim that its "no PDA" policy was not discriminatory, but that intention does not matter if park employees failed to enforce the policy consistently on all visitors. If one (fill-in-the-blank) couple gets away with snogging in the park while another (fill-in-the-blank-in-a-different-way) couple does not, then people are going to howl about the inconsistency.

So Six Flags apparently now has decided that this policy just isn't worth the risk. And calling the old policy "family-friendly" was a bit misleading. What Six Flags really meant was "socially conservative."

Heck, if Six Flags really wanted to do something "family friendly," it would be encouraging its visitors to get a lot more friendly with each other as the first step toward making some new families. Declining birth rates aren't helping to populate the next generation of roller coaster fans, after all.

* * *

