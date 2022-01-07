Knott's Will Renovate Its Montezooma's Revenge Coaster

Knott's Berry Farm is closing Montezooma's Revenge on Monday for a rebuild that will keep the roller coaster closed through the rest of the year.
The 1978 Schwarzkopf flywheel-launch shuttle loop coaster has been showing its age for some time now. A switch to a more modern launch and braking system could help the classic coaster enjoy better uptime - at less cost to Knott's - than the Fiesta Village attraction has had in recent years. Knott's is promising more information about the refurbishment in the weeks ahead, with a 2023 return for the "new" Montezooma's Revenge.
(Personally, if Knott's was going to spend the cash to rebuild one of its classic attractions, I would have voted for Mystery Lodge, but, hey, I don't work for Cedar Fair, so I don't get a say in that call.)
The Montezooma's Revenge refurb is just one of many at top parks this month. The Disneyland Monorail is closing for refurbishment on January 24. Disneyland is "reimagining" the west side of Downtown Disney, between the monorail station and Disneyland Hotel, so there likely will be construction around the monorail track for some time there.
At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Expedition Everest has closed through mid-April for a refurbishment that will not include fixing the animatronic Yeti, in case anyone got their hopes up reading that sentence. And at the Universal Orlando Resort, Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has closed for an extended refurbishment. That indoor roller coaster is scheduled to return sometime in late summer.
* * *
SMH at Disney for not fixing the disco Yeti. I know I know, I heard all the stories how hard it will be to fix it and how it was built will required massive re-constructions. I mean it’s not like Disney has the money to do it or don’t want to close the main attraction for awhile that visitors will be up in arms for the closure. I mean for some reason the ride continues to be a high rated coaster despite the best part of the ride being a disco Yeti for how long?
That attraction had just opened when I visited Florida for the first time and seeing the Yeti the first time was really something! Now I just laugh when I have family and friends mention how great that ride is but never once experience the actual movement of the Yeti. I’m sorry, but to me the ride is just not the same and falls way down my coasters ranking. I’m really curious how many people really experience the Yeti before It became the Disco Yeti!
I’m glad that Knott’s is keeping this ride and giving it a fresh update. I know from talking to younger heads their first looping coaster was California Screaming, errr I mean Incredicoster. My first looping coaster was the Tidal Wave ride at Santa Clara Great American which I believe the park was Six Flag Great America?
Anyways, my plan is to make this my son first looping coaster. Very simple and he loves speeds and I think it’s a great way for kids to experience their first looping sensation.
last time i was at knott's was summer of '79. my cousin and i rode MR 14 times! still have the most wonderful memories of that day and so glad to see KBF keeping this classic running and giving it some TLC!
as someone trained on "zoom" not too long ago ... this is a real blessing for all future team members. if it comes with a modern load and unload process it might even be a pleasure to run the attraction!
oh, and uhhh maybe this will preserve this timeless classic for generations of guests to come, too.