Knott's Will Renovate Its Montezooma's Revenge Coaster

Knott's Berry Farm is closing Montezooma's Revenge on Monday for a rebuild that will keep the roller coaster closed through the rest of the year.

The 1978 Schwarzkopf flywheel-launch shuttle loop coaster has been showing its age for some time now. A switch to a more modern launch and braking system could help the classic coaster enjoy better uptime - at less cost to Knott's - than the Fiesta Village attraction has had in recent years. Knott's is promising more information about the refurbishment in the weeks ahead, with a 2023 return for the "new" Montezooma's Revenge.

(Personally, if Knott's was going to spend the cash to rebuild one of its classic attractions, I would have voted for Mystery Lodge, but, hey, I don't work for Cedar Fair, so I don't get a say in that call.)

The Montezooma's Revenge refurb is just one of many at top parks this month. The Disneyland Monorail is closing for refurbishment on January 24. Disneyland is "reimagining" the west side of Downtown Disney, between the monorail station and Disneyland Hotel, so there likely will be construction around the monorail track for some time there.

At the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Expedition Everest has closed through mid-April for a refurbishment that will not include fixing the animatronic Yeti, in case anyone got their hopes up reading that sentence. And at the Universal Orlando Resort, Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida has closed for an extended refurbishment. That indoor roller coaster is scheduled to return sometime in late summer.

