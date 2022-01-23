Theme Park of the Day: Universal Studios Singapore

Let's Go for a Walk Around Disney California Adventure

Come walk with us around Disney California Adventure at the Disneyland Resort.

I've just uploaded our latest theme park walking tour video. Like all our recent tour videos, there's no audio commentary. I just shut up and let you listen to the sounds of the park as you enjoy its sights. (Apologies up front for the brief moment when the audio will cut out due to the copyright bots silencing the background music.)

For more information on Disney California Adventure, including ride ratings from our recent year-end survey, please visit our Disney California Adventure page.

And for the latest discounts on tickets to the park - including a three-day ticket for local residents at about $62 per day - please visit our travel partner's Disneyland Resort tickets page. Those tickets are good through mid-May, so if you want to visit later, you still can lock in a low price now.

Finally, for more theme park walking video tours, please visit our YouTube channel.

